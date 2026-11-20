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Simlaw Seeds' Jayson Manyulu (left) and Charles Owino of BST Volleyball team in a past action at Nyayo Gymnasium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Women’s National League champions Kenya Pipeline on Thursday launched their title defence with a straight sets win against Young Spikers as the 2026-2027 season served off at Nyayo Gymnasium.

In the men’s title hunt, last season’s silver medallists Chema Volleyball Club and former winners Kenya Prisons also registered wins on day one of the first leg that runs until Sunday. The oilers who began the chase for a third consecutive trophy didn’t have any trouble dismissing the youngsters as they dominated the game from start to end.

They made light work of the upcoming side seeing them off 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-9). Today, former holders Kenya Prisons will take on Maisha Mothers formerly known as A-Plus Motors in the only women’s match of the day. Tomorrow, Postbank will take on Nairobi Prisons whereas the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will clash with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). KCB Bank who settled for bronze last season will be in action on Sunday against the Kenya Army.

Returning to battle after a memorable debut last season, Chema gave newcomers and former rivals in the lower tier Simlaw Seeds a rude welcome to the National League dismissing them in straight sets of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-21.

Chema captain Ayuen Mach Mayen was delighted to have started the season on a high noting that the victory was a big boost to this season’s campaign. “Winning in straight sets means a lot for us as a club having set the bar high last season after finishing position two in the league. We are looking forward to winning our next match and we promise our fans and management that we are going to do better this season and we are aiming at the trophy,” Mayen said.

In other encounters, former men’s champions Kenya Prisons beat the National Youth Service (NYS) 3-0(25-16, 25-18, 25-21) whereas the KDF defeated Prisons Western 25-19, 25-23 and 26-24.

The soldiers will today take on Prisons Nairobi with Kenya Prisons facing off with their Western compatriots who will be chasing their first win. Chema will play NYS while Simlaw Seeds will clash with defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).