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Ray Parlour, Arsenal legend, holds the Premier League trophy alongside John Keimalis, HFM Public Relations and Communications Manager, during the trophy tour in Nairobi on Thursday., November 19.

Arsenal supporters in Nairobi had a chance to meet one of the club's celebrated former players, Ray Parlour, and take photographs with the Premier League trophy during its visit to the city.

The event was held at Masshouse Courtyard Grounds, Ngong Racecourse, on Thursday, as part of the HFM x Arsenal FC Africa Trophy Tour 2026.

Parlour, a three-time Premier League winner, was a member of Arsenal's 2003/04 Invincibles squad that finished the league season unbeaten.

The former midfielder met supporters and posed for photographs as fans also got an opportunity to take pictures with the Premier League trophy.

The event featured football games and other activities.

“Bringing the Premier League Trophy to Nairobi was about celebrating the incredible passion Kenyan fans have for football and giving them the opportunity to experience a special part of Arsenal's history,” said Bernard Nyaga, HFM Country Manager for Kenya.

The Nairobi visit was the second stop on the African tour, following an appearance in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier in the week.

The tour is scheduled to end in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 21.