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Dismas Indiza in action during a recent tournament. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Six Kenyans are in Lagos with a mission to bring the money home, earn world ranking points, and book tickets to the Magical Kenya Open.

The Alpha Bravo Classic at Lakowe Lakes Golf Course in Lagos tees off today to Saturday with 61 golfers from eight countries, battling for a total prize purse of $25,000 (Sh3.25 million).

For the Kenyan contingent, this is not just another tournament abroad, it is a crucial stop on the Road to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open, the DP World Tour event set for February 18-21, 2027, in Nairobi and a chance to prove Kenyan golf belongs at the very top of African golf.

Leading the Kenyan challenge is veteran Dismas Indiza, one of the most experienced and respected professionals Kenya has ever produced.

Indiza has carried the Kenyan flag for over two decades, from local tournaments to the Magical Kenya Open, to regional tours across Africa, and in Lagos, he is the leader, the mentor, and the man the younger Kenyans will look up to.

He is joined by Samuel Njoroge Chege, Jastas Madoya, Naomi Wafula, Nelson Mudanyi and Andrew Chelogoi, a mix of experience, youth, and raw ambition.

Chege has been one of Kenya’s most consistent performers on the Sunshine Development Tour, Madoya is a former Safari Tour star who knows how to win under pressure.

Wafula is one of Kenya’s leading female professionals, breaking barriers in a male-dominated field and proving Kenyan women can compete at the highest level, while Mudanyi and Chelogoi complete a team that is hungry, focused, and determined to make Kenya proud.

But the Kenyans know the man to beat is not from Kenya, Uganda or Ghana, he is from Nigeria, he is 19 and he is on fire.

Godwin Okoko returns home after a record-breaking victory at the CIO Golf Classic in Port Harcourt, where he carded a staggering 22-under-par, a score that stunned the entire Tour.

Okoko has now become the face of the new generation, fearless, long-hitting, and playing with the confidence of a man who believes he cannot lose.

Playing in front of his home crowd in Lagos, he will be the favorite, but Indiza and the Kenyans have seen young stars come and go, experience, course management and mental toughness, that is where Kenya can win.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo also remains a major threat, as one of East Africa’s most experienced professionals, Rugumayo has played across Africa and Europe and knows how to grind out a result when the pressure is on.