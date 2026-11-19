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15-year-old Aaron Kimani was one of the youngest participants at the Kenya Open Darts Championships. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kenya's Peter Wachiuri and Sarah Makanga showed why they are one of the best with a good show at Kenya Open Darts Championship.

Wachiuri and Makanga won the men's and ladies' singles, respectively, to bag lucrative cash prizes at ASK Jacaranda Sports Club in Nakuru city over the weekend.

Wachiuri beat compatriot Peter Wanjie 9-3 as Makanga demolished Joy Jerutich of Kenya 9-4 to walk home with their heads high in the three-day-competition that attracted players from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

In the men doubles, Paul Ogeto and Charles Njuguna of Kenya dispatched compatriots Geoffrey Kahuria and Peter Wanjie 9-8 in one of the mouthwatering matches.

The pair of Joy Jerutich and Millicent Wangui won the ladies doubles after overcoming compatriots Ann Machira and Agnes Makumi in the best of nine, also to walk home with cash prizes.

And in the East Africa Inter-Team Games, Kenya won the men's title with Uganda scooping the ladies' diadem.

Kenya's Dream Team defeated Team Mejja 9-6 to lift the men's title.

And Uganda's Good Life led by Sarah Makanga and Maria beat Nakuru Empress team of Edna Makori and Daisy Kipyator 3-2 to lift the title.

Kenya Darts Association Nakuru branch Secretary General Joseph Mwangi lauded the Nakuru darters for a good show in the event, which recorded high standards from all participants.

"We are proud of Nakuru darters for a good show at the Kenya Open Championships, which recorded high standards," he told Standard Sports.

In the meantime, all roads lead to Nairobi Masters Championships set for November 27-29.

The event attracts a prize money of Sh1.3 million with the men winners taking home Sh260,000 and lady winner Sh80,000.

There will be other categories of cash prizes for different winners and Mwangi called on Nakuru darters to step up their training sessions if they are to be ranked among the best players.

"Our players must take this event seriously. As a result, they must step up their training sessions for it to win big," he said.

East African darters from Kenya, Uganda Tanzania and Rwanda who featured in the Kenya Open confirmed of taking part in it.