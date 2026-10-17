Mvurya says Sports Act amendment will help to bring major reforms

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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya leads other officials in inspecting the progress of construction work at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Friday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya is reviewing its sports and anti-doping laws in a fresh push to reform the sector and address challenges ranging from doping and poor governance to inadequate funding and commercialisation of sports.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said proposed amendments to the Sports Act would align the country’s sports laws with global practices while addressing emerging challenges in the sector.

The review was guided by the report of a task force established in 2024 to examine Kenya’s sports policies and laws.

“The proposed amendments are before Parliament and when passed, we expect reforms,” Mvurya said in Eldoret.

The review comes amid growing calls for tougher action against doping, better governance of sports federations and measures to unlock greater investment in the sector.

During the collection of views, stakeholders called for tougher rules to curb cheating, particularly doping, increased funding to promote sports tourism and a clear framework for commercialisation.

They also demanded stricter regulations to deal with federation officials who have overstayed their term limits, amid concerns over governance in some sporting bodies.

Stakeholders further observed that Kenya lacked clear indicators for tracking the development of sports and that there was confusion over the respective roles of the national and county governments in some functions.

They also raised concern over a disconnect between the Government and corporate entities in funding sports, saying the sector continued to be hampered by the influence of cartels.

Kenyans called for incentives to encourage corporate and commercial entities to invest in competitions and other sporting activities.

Mvurya said the Government’s efforts to reform the sector were being complemented by a major investment in sports infrastructure.

He said Kenya was constructing 33 stadiums, describing the programme as an unprecedented investment in sporting facilities.

“We are constructing 33 stadiums. There has never been a serious focus on stadiums since 1987 when Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, was built for the African Games,” he said.

Mvurya cited the Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium, Kasarani, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and Kapsabet as some of the facilities that would provide athletes with modern training and competition venues.

“Our athletes will be training in dignifying facilities which are currently nearing completion,” he said.

He added that the Government was expanding transport infrastructure, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and undertaking other projects to facilitate seamless travel when Kenya hosts the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Mvurya said Kenya’s successful bid to host the championships was a product of the country’s rich distance-running history and the legacy created by its athletics legends.

He expressed optimism that Kenyan athletes would win more medals on home soil when the country hosts the championships for the first time.

“The facilities will inspire young talents so that we have a whole pipeline across the counties,” he said.

But with the global athletics spotlight set to fall on Kenya in 2029, Mvurya said the country must also confront the doping problem that has tarnished its reputation in recent years.

“We assure the world that we will win with integrity. The doping vice will be eliminated with the support of agencies,” he said.