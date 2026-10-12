Play With Fitness scoops Eagle Challenge Cup

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NCBA’s Kimoi Moi (right) battles JW Seagon’s Jadini Nzomo for possession during the Eagle Challenge Cup at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

At last, Play With Fitness (PWF) scooped the Eagle Challenge Cup at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil yesterday.

This was after a 5-5 draw with Tarra Agility (TA) in a fast-paced encounter but went ahead to win the title on account of unassailable points.

The title victory by PWF came from their first two hard-won victories that placed them at the top of the pack with an unassailable seven points in the three-match round-robin series of the three-day competition.

Match-wise, it was PWF who smiled first in the first two chukkas with three faster goals from a double by international Craig Miller and another by Izzy Stichbury.

TA made some formidable responses with a superb goal by Archie Voorspuy in the second chukka to give hope to his team members who fought hammer and tongs to the final whistle.

Craig was on mark again in the third chukka with their fourth goal as Archie Voorspuy found one more to reduce the deficit for Tarra Agility.

In the third chukka, both teams had some good moments but PWF ruled but lost steam later in the fourth chukka.

Craig missed a 60-yard defended penalty in the same (third) chukka, which inspired their opponents.

After that miss, PWF earned their fifth goal from a direct hit by Izzy (Stichbury), who had a good day in office.

In the fourth chukka, TA put pressure on PWF and it came as no surprise when their efforts were rewarded through the efforts of the Voorspuy duo of Izzy and Archie, who scored one and a double, respectively, to bring the game to parity at the end of the match.

While speaking on behalf of her teammates (PWF), Izzy Stichbury said their hard-earned victory came through teamwork.

"Our victory didn't come easy. It was total hard work that earned us this title. With this kind of spirit, we could as well win, albeit in different teams," Stichbury told Standard Sports.

One of the sponsors in NCBA, through their Naivasha Branch Manager Frank Matheah, said they are out to encourage more players to join the sport to eliminate the notion of it being an elite sport.

"Ours is to give people a chance to join the sport so that Polo is not viewed as a game for the elite," Matheah told reporters.

In the Eagle Challenge Cup play-offs, JW Seagon won it from a 5-4.5 win over NCBA.

Both teams were a joy to watch, but JW Seagon's team of Jadini and Raph Nzomo, Julian Camm and Jamie Excell, smiled to the title.

On their part, Sanlam Allianz won the Division B finals with ease as they were in their first matches.

They (Sanlam Allianz) defeated BM Security 11-2 in a one-sided final.

Sanlam Allianz scored two hat-tricks by Tom Manson and Rowena Stichbury, with Charley Seagon managing four goals spread across the four chukkas.

BM Security's two consolation goals were put through by Isaac Maina and Vincent De Brauwer in the first two chukkas.