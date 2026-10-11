'The talent exists': Maingi calls for grassroots sports funding

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Mwea MP Mary Maingi interacts with players during the Mwea Super Cup Season 4 football tournament. [Courtesy]

Grassroots football competitions could become a pathway to professional careers for young people if the government invests in structured training programmes.

Mwea MP Mary Maingi says the Ministry of Sports should work with the Kenya Academy of Sports to establish talent development programmes in the area, arguing that local competitions need to lead to professional coaching, mentorship and opportunities beyond community tournaments.

“Grassroots competitions have shown us that the talent exists. The challenge is creating a system that helps young people develop that talent and access opportunities beyond local tournaments,” said Maingi.

“We need government support to establish structured training programmes that prepare our young people for professional sports and open up opportunities for employment and economic empowerment,” she added.

Her call came as Thiba Youngsters and Mutithi Queens won the men's and women's titles, respectively, at the Mwea Super Cup Season 4 finals.

Thiba Youngsters beat Kiamanyeki FC 2-1 to claim the men's title, while Mutithi Queens defeated Kutus Queens 1-0 to win the women's competition.

Maingi also called for partnerships between the Ministry of Sports, the Kenya Academy of Sports and other stakeholders to strengthen talent identification and development at the grassroots.

Mwea East Deputy County Commissioner Fred Ayieko said organised sporting activities can support young people's mental wellness by encouraging discipline, confidence and social interaction.

“Sports play an important role in promoting mental wellness among our young people. Tournaments such as the Mwea Super Cup provide a sense of belonging, encourage positive social interaction and keep our youth meaningfully engaged in activities that build discipline, confidence and resilience,” said Ayieko.

Organised annually by Maingi, the Mwea Super Cup brings together local football teams to provide a platform for talent identification and community participation.