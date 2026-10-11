Amos Kipruto claim Chicago Marathon crown

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Kenyan long distance runner Amos Kipruto cross the finish tape at the Chicago Marathon 2026 on October 11, 2026. [World Athletics]

Amos Kipruto turned last year’s heartbreak into sweet redemption on Sunday, October 11, 2026, storming to victory at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in a sensational personal-best time of 2:01:09 to reclaim the men’s crown for Kenya.

The 34-year-old delivered a masterclass in patience, endurance and tactical brilliance, dethroning defending champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and announcing his return to the summit of world marathon running.

For Kipruto, the victory was a story of perseverance, a response to disappointment and a reminder that greatness often belongs to those willing to rise again after falling short.

Having finished second behind Kiplimo in the 2025 edition, Kipruto returned to Chicago determined to rewrite the script.

This time, the Kenyan left nothing to chance, executing his race plan with precision before producing a decisive acceleration in the closing stages.

With approximately seven kilometres remaining, Kipruto made his move, breaking away from the leading group at around the 32-kilometre mark.

His powerful surge proved too much for his rivals, and he maintained his advantage to the finish line, sealing one of the biggest victories of his career.

Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele Bikila finished second in 2:02:56, while compatriot Milkesa Mengesha completed the podium in 2:03:46. Kiplimo, who had returned hoping to defend his title, settled for fourth in 2:04:18.

Kipruto’s winning time was the second-fastest winning performance in Chicago Marathon history, behind the remarkable course record of 2:00:35 set by fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

Kiptum’s extraordinary mark remains the benchmark in Chicago, but Kipruto’s performance further strengthened Kenya’s impressive legacy on the streets of the American city.

The victory also added another prestigious achievement to Kipruto’s career, following his triumph at the London Marathon in 2022. After finishing third in Chicago in 2024 and second in 2025, he finally climbed to the top of the podium.

President William Ruto also joined Kenyans in celebrating Team Kenya’s impressive performance in Chicago, congratulating Kipruto on his men’s title and personal-best time of 2:01:09.

“We salute Team Kenya for making us proud at the Chicago Marathon. Congratulations Amos Kipruto on winning the men's race in a personal best time of 2:01:09.

“We also commend Sharon Lokedi and Brigid Kosgei for finishing second and third respectively in the women's race,” said President Ruto.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen congratulated Kipruto, praising his achievement and its significance for Kenyan athletics.

“Congratulations, Amos Kipruto, on winning the Chicago Marathon, setting a new personal best of 2:01:09 and reclaiming Kenya’s dominance in the competition,” Murkomen said.

He added that the victory would inspire young marathoners and strengthen confidence as Kenya prepares to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang also celebrated Kipruto’s performance, describing the result as magnificent and highlighting its place in Chicago Marathon history.

Head of Civil Servants Felix Koskei hailed him for his patience discipline and hard work saying have paid off.

“You finished third in 2024, second in 2025, and today you have won the 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. What a journey! From your bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships to your London Marathon victory in 2022," Koskei said.

"You have given Kenya so much to celebrate. Today, you have done it again. Somewhere in Kenya, a young athlete watching you cross that finish line has found a reason to keep going.” Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi, clocked 2:14:07 to win a Silver medal in the women's Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 11, 2026. [World Athletics]

While Kipruto celebrated on the men’s side, Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa claimed the women’s title in 2:13:33 after edging out Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi, who clocked 2:14:07. Brigid Kosgei finished third in 2:14:55, giving Kenya two places on the women’s podium.

Feysa’s late acceleration proved decisive in a closely contested battle with Lokedi, underlining the fierce rivalry between Ethiopia and Kenya in international distance running.

Other Kenyans in the race Mary Ngugi Cooper came forth under 2:17:23, Joan Kipkosgei Kilimo 2:18:39, Magdalene Masai 2:21:11 at 9th while Loice Chemnung closed the best ten at 2:21:18.