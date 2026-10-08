Safari Rally secures place on 2027 WRC calendar

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President William Ruto, Rally driver Pauline Sheghu and her navigator Linet Ayuko after 2026 Rally in 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s iconic Safari Rally will roar back into the World Rally Championship in 2027 after the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved a landmark 15-round calendar that also brings the championship back to the United States and United Kingdom.

The confirmation secures Kenya’s place among the world’s premier rallying destinations for another season, with the Safari Rally scheduled for March 18-21, 2027, as the third round of the championship. The event will follow Rallye Monte-Carlo in January and Rally Sweden in February.

The announcement is significant for Kenya, whose current hosting agreement was due to expire after the 2026 edition. The government had sought a five-year extension that would keep the Safari Rally on the WRC calendar through 2031, although the FIA announcement did not specify the duration of the newly granted hosting rights.

Kenya returned to the WRC in 2021 after nearly two decades away, reviving one of the most celebrated events in the championship’s history.

President William Ruto welcomed the decision, linking the rally to tourism, business and Kenya’s global image.

“Once again, the world's finest drivers will take on our plains, our valleys and the legendary roads of Naivasha,” Ruto said.

“The Safari was born on Kenyan soil. It belongs on Kenyan soil. Every edition fills our hotels, energises our businesses and carries the beauty of our country to screens across the world.”

The President also thanked the Ministry of Sports, the Safari Rally Kenya project, private-sector partners, the FIA and WRC Promoter for helping secure the event.

The 2027 rally will come at a significant moment for Kenya’s motorsport industry. Ruto recently announced that from 2027, the Safari Rally will be fully funded, managed and promoted by the private sector, signalling a shift from government-led financing towards commercial sustainability.

Rally driver and Queens of the Dust founder Pauline Sheghu described the retention of the event as a victory for the wider motorsport community.

“This achievement did not happen by chance. It is the result of vision, commitment, teamwork, and an unwavering belief in the power of sport to unite people and showcase our country to the world,” Sheghu said.

She said the event creates opportunities for drivers and young people while boosting tourism and putting Kenya before a global audience.

“As someone who has had the honour of competing in the Safari Rally, I understand the significance of this event. The Safari Rally inspires young people, creates opportunities, attracts global attention, and puts Kenya on the world map in a unique way,” she said.

The 2027 championship will be the biggest WRC season since the 15-round schedule of 2008. It begins in Monaco on January 21-24 before moving to Sweden and Kenya, followed by Croatia, the Canary Islands and Japan.

Greece will then host the Acropolis Rally before Italy makes its return through Rally d’Italia, based around Rome, from July 8-11. Estonia and Finland follow before the championship crosses the Atlantic for Rally US from August 26-29.

The American round will mark the WRC’s first visit to the United States since 1988, nearly four decades after the championship last competed there.

The United Kingdom also returns after an absence since 2019, with Rally Scotland scheduled for September 30 to October 3. Paraguay and Chile will then form a South American double-header before Saudi Arabia closes the season from November 25-28.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the expanded calendar reflected the championship’s growing global appeal.

“The 2027 FIA World Rally Championship calendar reflects the strong momentum behind the WRC,” he said, pointing to the return of the United States and United Kingdom and the addition of Italy.

The 2027 season will also introduce the WRC27 technical regulations, designed to reduce costs, broaden participation and create new opportunities for manufacturers and independent constructors.

For Kenya, the challenge now moves beyond simply retaining its place on the calendar. The country must deliver a commercially sustainable event capable of matching the growing ambitions of the championship.