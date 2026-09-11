Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

South Africa polo stars ready for Timau event

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 11, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Four-goaler Adrian Lavarinhas will lead South Africa in the Six-Goal-Kenya International tournament at Northern Kenya Polo Club.[Standard]

Four-goaler Adrian Lavarinhas will lead South Africa in the Six-Goal-Kenya International tournament at Northern Kenya Polo Club, Timau this afternoon.

He’ll be the only South African to play this weekend ahead of the big event next week.

Most of the South Africans are expected to start jetting in after this weekend’s competition, according to Kenya Polo Association president Jamie Murray.

“We expect all visiting internationals to have already jetted in for this competition this weekend,” Murray said.

Lavarinhas, who plays in KwaZulu Natal and recently led his team to win South Africa Open in Piettenberg Bay, will play for Thunder alongside Lochie Stichbury (1), Phyllipa Gulden (0.5) and Rowena Stichbury (-0.5).

Thunder's first match pits them against Bandur at 3pm in a tournament that could assist the South African identify the right ponies to use next week in the 12-Goal-Internatioinal-Championships where international players will be mixed in six teams of four players each (Mixed Foursomes).

Bandur has Casimir Gross (6), Nikki Barlow (0.5), Emily Stonewigg (-0.5) and Tom Manson (-0.5).

Murray authoritatively confirmed that South Africa is the only team that will present her players in the grand finale next week.

And therefore, her players begin their matches today with Lavarinhas as Tom De Breiner, who was the first South African to have confirmed participation in the event should be expected to arrive with the rest of his five teammates.

“The rest of the South Africans are expected to start arriving as from Monday onwards,” he stated.

As a result, Murray said there’ll be a South African in each of the six teams to battle in 12-goal matches. And the rest should be Kenyan internationals who all start with the Six-Goal-Kenya International tournament this afternoon.

“Since South Africa is the main team here, we’ll spread all their six players into the six teams with the Kenyan internationals who’ll take part in the senior event next week, but we will start it with this week’s tournament,” Murray explained.

The new development puts to a stop to expectations of participation of players from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Polo Game Adrian Lavarinhas South Africa
.

Latest Stories

While self-publishing options exist, the pitfalls are legion and costly
While self-publishing options exist, the pitfalls are legion and costly
Opinion
By Henry Munene
13 mins ago
Let us not kill the East African dream
Opinion
By Prof Egara Kabaji
13 mins ago
President Ruto 4: Controversy and Policy Incoherence
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's decrees spark legal battles and diplomatic tensions
By Josphat Thiong'o 13 mins ago
Ruto's decrees spark legal battles and diplomatic tensions
Register and turn me into your 'donkey', Ruto tells Kericho voters
By Nikko Tanui 13 mins ago
Register and turn me into your 'donkey', Ruto tells Kericho voters
Public hospitals struggle to resume services as families blame government
By Willis Okech 13 mins ago
Public hospitals struggle to resume services as families blame government
Decades-long court battle over Fred Kubai's wealth reignited
By Kamau Muthoni 13 mins ago
Decades-long court battle over Fred Kubai's wealth reignited
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved