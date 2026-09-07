KCB inch closer to national 7s title after victory in Embu

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KCB and Kabras Sugar battle in the Embu 7s final yesterday. KCB won. [Courtesy Sportpesa]

KCB Rugby finally claimed the Embu 7s title after edging bitter rivals Kabras Sugar 12-10 in a tense final at Embu Stadium yesterday.

The Bankers survived a late Kabras fightback to win their maiden Embu 7s crown and end Strathmore Leos' long dominance of the tournament.

It was a hard-fought final between two sides that refused to give each other space, with KCB holding their nerve in the closing minutes to secure the trophy.

KCB started strongly and quickly put Kabras under pressure. Mike Lukusi came close to breaking through the Kabras defence before Vincent Onyala found the opening.

Austine Sikutwa converted to give KCB a 7-0 lead.

Kabras responded with increased pressure as they looked to get back into the contest. George Ooro attempted to force his way through, but the Sugarmen defence stood firm, with Griffin Chao making a crucial stop.

Kabras gradually took control of the game and were eventually rewarded when Lukusi crossed the line for their first try.

The conversion was missed, leaving KCB with a narrow 7-5 lead at the break.

The Bankers came out with greater urgency after the restart and soon restored their advantage.

A well-worked attack ended with Emmanuel Opondo crossing the line for KCB's second try. The conversion was missed, but KCB had stretched their lead to 12-5.

Kabras refused to surrender.

The Sugarmen piled on the pressure and forced KCB to defend for long periods. Their persistence paid off when Chao finished in the right corner to bring Kabras within two points.

The conversion attempt went wide, leaving KCB clinging to a 12-10 lead.

The final minutes produced the most tense moments of the match as Kabras searched desperately for the try that would have turned the contest around.

KCB, however, stood firm.

The Bankers defended their narrow lead and eventually kicked the ball into touch as the final whistle approached, sparking celebrations among their players and supporters.

The victory marked an important moment for KCB, who had never won the Embu 7s title. It also ended a tournament run in which Strathmore Leos had previously enjoyed considerable success.

For Kabras, the narrow defeat added another chapter to their growing rivalry with KCB, with the two sides once again separated by only a few points.

Menengai Oilers finished third in the men's competition after beating Daystar Falcons 29-5 in the third-place play-off.

Oilers' victory was a repeat of their result against Daystar in the third-place match at the Driftwood 7s.

Kenyatta University Blak Blad took fifth place after edging Kenya Harlequin 17-14 in another closely fought encounter.

There was also a new winner in the women's competition.

Kenya Harlequin ended Mwamba Ladies' dominance of the National 7s Circuit by beating Kiambaa Ladies 14-0 in the final.

The victory gave Quins their maiden National 7s Circuit title after an impressive campaign.