Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Malkia Strikers surrender to Egypt relinquishing African title

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Malkia Strikers players in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship on September 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s hopes of defending their African women’s volleyball title on home soil came to an abrupt end on Friday after the Malkia Strikers were beaten 3-0 by Egypt in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi.

The defeat saw Kenya settle for the silver medal and miss out on Africa’s automatic qualification ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Egypt claimed the continental crown after dominating the final 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.

Egypt made the stronger start, edging Kenya in the opening set before taking complete control of the contest in the second.

The Malkia Strikers struggled to contain Egypt’s attacking power and found themselves 2-0 down after the visitors took the second set 25-15.

With the home crowd behind them, Kenya attempted to  fight their way back into the match in the third set.

The hosts showed greater urgency and matched Egypt’s intensity during some stages, but they were unable to build sustained momentum.

Egypt continued to apply pressure through their attack and eventually closed out the set 25-15 to seal the championship.

The loss ended Kenya’s bid for an 11th African title and denied the defending champions the opportunity to retain the trophy they won in 2023.

Kenya entered the competition as Africa’s record 10-time champions and had looked impressive on their route to the final.

The Malkia Strikers opened their Pool A campaign with straight-set victories over Zambia and Mali before sweeping Nigeria 3-0 in the round of 16.

Sports Cavbinet Secretary Salim Mvurya engage Malkia Strikers players during 2026 CAVB at Kasarani on September 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

They then overcame Algeria 3-1 in the quarter-final after dropping the opening set and followed that performance with another straight-set victory, this time against Cameroon, in the semi-final.

Although Kenya missed the Olympic qualification opportunity, their  run to the final was not without reward.

The Malkia Strikers secured qualification for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup alongside champions Egypt. Cameroon claimed Africa’s third World Cup berth after winning the bronze medal.

The road to LA 2028 also remains open for Kenya and the remaining Olympic places will be decided through the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the world-ranking pathway linked to the 2028 Volleyball Nations League.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the team despite their defeat, urging the players to remain proud of their achievement.

“Not the ending we had hoped for, but a campaign to be proud of. To our queens: HOLD YOUR HEADS HIGH. You gave your all, carried our flag with pride and reminded us of the fighting spirit that defines Kenyan sport,” Mvurya said.

He congratulated Egypt on their victory while assuring the Malkia Strikers of continued national support.

“Every great team experiences difficult moments, but champions rise, regroup and return stronger. Congratulations Malkia Strikers on the silver medal! Kenya is proud of you. We remain behind you,” Mvurya added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

2026 CAVB Women 2026 CAVB Final Kenya’s Malkia Strikers Kenya Vs Egypt
.

Latest Stories

Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work
Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
3 hrs ago
Politics behind Tata Chemicals closure and why it has attracted global attention
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
3 hrs ago
Ruto defends news police uniforms say Kenyans, police gave view on change
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rogue command: Murkomen, Amin, the architects of State terror
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Rogue command: Murkomen, Amin, the architects of State terror
Zachary Kariuki: Man at the centre of Kenya's alleged abduction network
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Zachary Kariuki: Man at the centre of Kenya's alleged abduction network
The Standard criticises delay in investigating Alex Kiprotich abduction
By Caroline Chebet 3 hrs ago
The Standard criticises delay in investigating Alex Kiprotich abduction
Politics behind Tata Chemicals closure and why it has attracted global attention
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Politics behind Tata Chemicals closure and why it has attracted global attention
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved