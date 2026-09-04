Malkia Strikers surrender to Egypt relinquishing African title

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Malkia Strikers players in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship on September 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s hopes of defending their African women’s volleyball title on home soil came to an abrupt end on Friday after the Malkia Strikers were beaten 3-0 by Egypt in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship at the Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi.

The defeat saw Kenya settle for the silver medal and miss out on Africa’s automatic qualification ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. Egypt claimed the continental crown after dominating the final 25-22, 25-15, 25-15.

Egypt made the stronger start, edging Kenya in the opening set before taking complete control of the contest in the second.

The Malkia Strikers struggled to contain Egypt’s attacking power and found themselves 2-0 down after the visitors took the second set 25-15.

With the home crowd behind them, Kenya attempted to fight their way back into the match in the third set.

The hosts showed greater urgency and matched Egypt’s intensity during some stages, but they were unable to build sustained momentum.

Egypt continued to apply pressure through their attack and eventually closed out the set 25-15 to seal the championship.

The loss ended Kenya’s bid for an 11th African title and denied the defending champions the opportunity to retain the trophy they won in 2023.

Kenya entered the competition as Africa’s record 10-time champions and had looked impressive on their route to the final.

The Malkia Strikers opened their Pool A campaign with straight-set victories over Zambia and Mali before sweeping Nigeria 3-0 in the round of 16. Sports Cavbinet Secretary Salim Mvurya engage Malkia Strikers players during 2026 CAVB at Kasarani on September 4, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

They then overcame Algeria 3-1 in the quarter-final after dropping the opening set and followed that performance with another straight-set victory, this time against Cameroon, in the semi-final.

Although Kenya missed the Olympic qualification opportunity, their run to the final was not without reward.

The Malkia Strikers secured qualification for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup alongside champions Egypt. Cameroon claimed Africa’s third World Cup berth after winning the bronze medal.

The road to LA 2028 also remains open for Kenya and the remaining Olympic places will be decided through the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the world-ranking pathway linked to the 2028 Volleyball Nations League.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised the team despite their defeat, urging the players to remain proud of their achievement.

“Not the ending we had hoped for, but a campaign to be proud of. To our queens: HOLD YOUR HEADS HIGH. You gave your all, carried our flag with pride and reminded us of the fighting spirit that defines Kenyan sport,” Mvurya said.

He congratulated Egypt on their victory while assuring the Malkia Strikers of continued national support.

“Every great team experiences difficult moments, but champions rise, regroup and return stronger. Congratulations Malkia Strikers on the silver medal! Kenya is proud of you. We remain behind you,” Mvurya added.