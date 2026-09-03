Malkia Strikers storm into African Championship final

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Malkia strikers players celebrate beating Cameroon to reach CAVB Women's Africa Nations Championship on September 03, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers produced a commanding performance at a packed Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday night, sweeping Cameroon 3–0 to book their place in the final of the 2026 CAVB Women’s Africa Nations Championship.

The defending champions needed just three sets to dispatch Cameroon 25–19, 25–20, 25–20 in the second semi-final, sending the home crowd into celebration and keeping Kenya’s title defence firmly on course.

Playing before a capacity crowd in Nairobi, the Malkia Strikers showed composure, attacking power and tactical discipline throughout the contest. The Kenyan side took control early and refused to allow Cameroon to establish sustained momentum.

Kenya opened the match strongly, winning the first set 25–19. The hosts maintained their intensity in the second set, taking it 25–20 before completing the sweep with another 25–20 victory in the third.

The result was a statement from a Kenyan side determined to retain the continental crown on home soil.

Opposite hitter Terry Tata was among the standout performers, repeatedly troubling the Cameroonian defence with powerful attacks. In the middle, Sokoyo helped Kenya dominate at the net, producing crucial blocks that frustrated Cameroon’s attempts to build attacks.

Veronica Oluoch also provided consistent firepower from the outside, while the introduction of Leting for Milka in the opening set added fresh energy to Kenya’s offensive play.

At the back, libero Kataa delivered an impressive defensive display, keeping difficult balls alive and helping Kenya maintain control during key passages of the match.

Setter Nekesa Immaculate was equally influential, calmly directing Kenya’s attack and controlling the tempo as the hosts moved steadily towards victory.

The performance also reflected the work of the technical bench led by head coach Geoffrey Omondi, whose charges remained disciplined despite the pressure of a home crowd and the importance of the semi-final.

The victory came after Kenya had survived a difficult quarter-final against Algeria. The Malkia Strikers lost the opening set 21–25 but responded emphatically, winning the next three sets 25–7, 25–15 and 25–18 to seal a 3–1 comeback victory.

That result propelled the defending champions into the semi-finals, where they produced an even more convincing display against Cameroon. Kenya's Malkia strikers players celebrate their win against Cameroon to reach CAVB Women's Africa Nations Championship on September 03, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s opponents in Friday’s final will be Egypt, who secured the first final berth after defeating Rwanda 3–0 in the opening semi-final. Egypt won the first two sets 25–5 and 25–17 before surviving a dramatic third set 32–30.

The final will therefore bring together two of Africa’s strongest women’s volleyball teams, with Kenya seeking to complete its title defence in front of its home supporters.

The final is scheduled for Friday, September 4, at 6pm at Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi.