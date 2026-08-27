Malkia Strikers show their intent of booking 2028 Olympic Games slot

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Malkia Strikers Milka Akinyi and Lorine Kaei try to block Zambia''s Isabel Mudenda during the CAVB Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship tie at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena on August 25, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The contrast between the brilliance on court and the shambles in the boardroom could not have been starker.

As the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Women’s Nations Championship got underway at the Kasarani Indoor Arena and Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday, administrative chaos cast a dark shadow on the championship.

Africa’s premier women’s tournament flickered to life with an opening ceremony so low-key and devoid of imagination that it felt more like an afterthought than the launch of a continental showpiece.

At a time when modern sports administration prioritises strategic precision, commercial viability and athlete welfare, CAVB proved that it is still stuck in outdated practices.

They have so far demonstrated a shocking lack of seriousness for a tournament carrying direct qualification stakes for the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

For a start, CAVB contacted the tournament draw a mere hours before the opening matches. Compounding the absurdity was their inability to release all the fixtures opting to share a day’s games hours to the start.

For visiting teams and Kenyans alike, this disorganisation is a heavy indictment of an institution failing to embrace changing times.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF), leading the way for the host nation also seemed not to have been ready to host the event. Local volleyball enthusiasts expressed their dissatisfaction on how the tournament was being handled.

Yet, the apathy outside the lines failed to penetrate the court as crème dela crème of African women’s volleyball gave a good account of themselves in their opening group matches.

Defending champions Malkia Strikers shrugged off the administrative pitfalls to launch their title defence with an emphatic straight sets win against Zambia in their Group A opener.

They made their intentions to retain their title known from the onset totally outplaying their guests to prove that they are indeed in the race for a record 11th continental gong.

From the first whistle, Malkia Strikers meant business to take a 7-1 lead even as their guests struggled to keep up with their sheer power and tactical discipline. Their brilliance in attack and defence would see them snatch the first set 25-14.

The subsequent sets turned into a masterclass of depth and execution as Kenyans ruled the Kasarani court to win the second and third sets 25-9 and 25-11 to register their first win.

Yesterday, fellow East Africans Rwanda and Uganda continued with their winning ways as they secured their second victories in Group D and B respectively.

Rwanda maintained their flawless run after seeing off the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in straight sets of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-16 to book their quarter finals spot. On Tuesday, the Rwandese had beaten Algeria 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16) in their Group D opener.

Just like Rwanda, Uganda didn’t have any trouble dismissing Burkina Faso to register their second win and book a quarter-finals slot. The volleyball she cranes beat their opponents 25-14, 25-13 and 25-18 to maintain their unbeaten run following their day one straight sets win against Senegal.