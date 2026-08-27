CAF inspection puts Kenya's AFCON 2027 preparations under spotlight

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Sports CS Salim Mvurya with CAF delegation led by the Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar during inspection of AFCON 2027 Stadia on August 27, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Kenya’s preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations have entered another critical phase as a Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection mission assessed key stadiums, training facilities and supporting infrastructure in Nairobi ahead of the continental tournament.

The CAF delegation, led by Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar, is undertaking its second inspection visit to Kenya to evaluate the country’s progress and readiness to host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the inspection provided an opportunity for CAF to assess the progress made while identifying areas requiring further attention before the tournament.

“I have today welcomed the CAF delegation led by the Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar, undertaking the second inspection visit to Kenya to assess our progress and readiness towards hosting the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027,” Mvurya said.

The inspection covered Raila Odinga International Stadium, also known as Talanta Sports City, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani and its training facilities, as well as Police Sacco Ground.

The delegation also assessed supporting services, including selected hotels and hospitals that could be required during the tournament.

The exercise is significant as Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania prepare to jointly host the tournament under the PAMOJA 2027 arrangement. The three countries have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a successful competition capable of showcasing East Africa as a major sporting and tourism destination.

The mission will move to Eldoret, where the delegation is expected to inspect Kipchoge Keino Stadium as a potential alternative competition venue. It will also assess possible training grounds, accommodation facilities, medical services and other infrastructure needed to support teams and officials.

The inspections come against the backdrop of increased investment and attention on Kenya’s sporting infrastructure as the country seeks to demonstrate its capacity to stage major international competitions.

Mvurya said hosting the tournament aligns with the Government’s wider ambition to use sports to create opportunities for young people, promote sports tourism and attract investment.

“Hosting AFCON aligns with the Government’s broader investment in sports development and our ambition to position the sports sector as a major economic frontier, creating opportunities for our young people, strengthening sports tourism, attracting investment and contributing to Kenya’s economic growth,” he said.

Football Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed said the inspection mission had commenced its assessment by visiting key facilities across Nairobi.

“The CAF Inspection Mission today commenced its assessment of Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027, inspecting key facilities across Nairobi,” Hussein said.

He said the delegation assessed the major competition and training venues alongside hospitality and medical facilities, with the inspection continuing in Eldoret.