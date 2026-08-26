Mvurya: Our eyes should focus beyond AFCON 2027 title

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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya chairing a meeting of the PAMOJA AFCON 2027 National Steering Committee at Talanta Plaza, Nairobi on August 25, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has challenged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Harambee Stars technical team to develop an ambitious preparation plan capable of taking Kenya beyond hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to competing for the continental title.

Mvurya said Kenya must use the home advantage to build a strong team capable of progressing through the knockout stages and ultimately lifting the trophy when the tournament is hosted jointly by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“We are not just hosting the Africa Cup of Nations; we have to win. Therefore, the Football Kenya Federation and the technical team of Harambee Stars will equally be looking at their roadmap,” Mvurya said.

He spoke on Tuesday after chairing a meeting of the PAMOJA AFCON 2027 National Steering Committee at Talanta Plaza, where preparations for the continental tournament were discussed.

Mvurya said FKF must produce a clear roadmap covering player identification, technical preparations and adequate build-up matches to ensure Harambee Stars are ready for the tournament.

“One key item is to see how Harambee Stars can have a very, very good preparation. A good roadmap that will assure a win, either in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finally lifting the trophy,” he said.

Kenya will automatically qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals as one of the three hosts, alongside Uganda and Tanzania. The tournament is scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, marking AFCON's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the competition in 1976.

Harambee Stars, however, are also drawn in Group D of the AFCON qualifiers alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea. CAF has scheduled the six qualification matchdays between September 2026 and March 2027.

Beyond the national team, Mvurya said the Government was adopting a whole-of-government approach to preparations, bringing together ministries and agencies whose work will be critical to staging the tournament.

“We will be mobilising on a whole-of-government approach to bring on board ministries and agencies of government that have a role to play in making AFCON a very successful and memorable event for Kenya,” he said.

He also challenged the steering committee to put national interests above political and individual considerations.

“I challenged the committee to put patriotism above everything else, work diligently and cohesively, and rise above political rhetoric and individual interests. This is a national assignment that demands our very best as we prepare to welcome Africa to Kenya,” he said.

Infrastructure remains a major component of the preparations. Mvurya said the 60,000-seater Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City had reached 94 per cent completion as of last week, with the main pitch already laid.

Two remaining training facilities were reported to be 50 per cent and 40 per cent complete, while the Government expects the stadium to be ready for use in November.

Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums are also being prepared, alongside additional training facilities, including Ulinzi and Police SACCO grounds, to meet CAF requirements.

Mvurya said the Government would provide resources for the tournament but challenged the organising committee to explore additional financing and increase private-sector participation.

“AFCON 2027 is more than football. It presents Kenya with a unique opportunity to showcase our tourism, hospitality, culture and investment potential, while unlocking economic opportunities for several sectors of our country,” he said.