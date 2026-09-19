Why Maraga is getting carried away in the battle for headlines

Former Chief Justice David Maraga. [File, Standard]

We have finally hit silly season. As elections draw closer, we are being inundated with a cacophony of political noise from everywhere. Some noises are clothed in constitutional and legal garb, but still expose partisan political undergarments, as politicos outcompete each other for headlines and soundbites.

Silly season notwithstanding, I do not expect reckless and irresponsible statements from the more serious and sober among the political operatives. But clearly, when it comes to seeking attention, differences across the intellectual spectrum diminish.