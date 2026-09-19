Leaders who have faced accusations of questionable credentials in recent past

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Kenyan leaders whose academic credentials have faced scrutiny. [iStockphoto]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja faced intense scrutiny and legal battles during the 2022 election over claims that his university degree certificate was fake. CUE revoked recognition of his Team University degree. CUE stated there was no evidence that Sakaja attended classes or completed the programme.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi- He has faced long-standing accusations by anti-corruption agencies and in court petitions regarding the authenticity of his primary and secondary school certificates used for clearance.

Former Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja - Kenyatta University publicly stated it had no record of him ever attending or graduating from the institution, triggering investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Former Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi - The University of Nairobi deregistered him as a law student after investigations showed the foreign degree he used for admission was forged.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu- His degree from Panjab University in India faced rigorous court challenges regarding discrepancies in his name and the validity of the documents.