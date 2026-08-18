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Camm's steady rise in local and international championships

By Ben Ahenda | Aug. 18, 2026
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Archie Camm in action for Kenya’s junior polo team during their international clash against Zambia at Manyatta Polo Club. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Handicap -0.5 Archie Camm’s rise to stardom is steadily gaining shape if his recent performance in local and international championships is anything to go by.

Camm’s steady rise has not been by fluke. His crucial goals in the Mug of Mugs Cup at Northern Kenya Polo Club that assisted Samurai finish second in the main competition in Timau did not come as a surprise.

Camm started it at the group matches all the way to the knockout stages, only to lose 7.5-7 against eventual winners Sosian Spatchcocks at Northern Kenya Polo Club over the weekend.

They missed the title by a whisker, having started the match on a good note but running out of steam in the last two chukkas in the Samurai team of Camm, Raphael Nzomo, Rich Stonewigg and Kelvin Jumba.

Camm scored four goals in their 7.5-7 loss to Sosian Spatchcocks. His prowess in the four-day-competition saw the 15-year-old Camm voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) among players under handicap 0.

“The day was for him, and he did well this time to win the title,” said Mug of Mugs chief coordinator Delulu Upson.

Unfortunately, Camm might not be available to feature in the Northern Kenya Polo Championships to be hosted at Timau Sports Club from Friday to Saturday.

His grandmother, Editta Camm, said her grandson has left for Paris, France.

Camm was in the Kenyan Junior side that lost to Zambia in the Junior International Championships at Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil last month.

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Related Topics

Archie Camm Kenya Junior Polo Mug of Mugs Cup Northern Kenya Polo Club
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