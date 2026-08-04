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Alela urges more Kenyans to embrace polo

By Ochieng Oyugi | Aug. 4, 2026
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Nairobi Hospital captain Sharon Alela (Middle) presents the winners speech after they lifted the 2026 Trustees Cup at Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday evening.[TUSKER MALT]

After triumphing in the 2026 Trustees Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club on Sunday evening, Nairobi Hospital team members, led by captain Sharon Alela, feel they are ready and inspired to face the new season with a lot of passion.

The ‘swat’ squad, composed of handicap 0 Joe Kamau, Hiromi Nzomo (1), Kassim Mvungi (1), and steered by handicap 1.5 Alela, have pledged to carry on with the same momentum that saw them lift the coveted trophy at the weekend, in the rest of the forthcoming tournaments, irrespective of whichever side they will be roped in.

“For us to coordinate really well on the pitch, we had to do practice, and do lots of it," said Alela.

"The win really did not come easy,” added Alela after they cruised over Jeep and Tusker Malt in the round-robin encounter to be crowned champions.

“Polo is a very complicated game. A team can sometimes start on a slow note, but then pick up really well. This was us at the weekend,” she said.

By emerging victorious at the weekend, Alela says they can not wait for the end of August to take part in a high-profile tournament at the venue that is expected to attract international beaters.

“We are also looking forward to the Pink Polo Tournament in October where we want to be part of the players spreading messages on cancer awareness month,” she

Alela is happy with the growth of polo in the country, especially in Nairobi, where she said that the progress of the game can be seen by the number of fans who are currently thronging the Nairobi Polo Club  to grace the fixtures.

“The spectators are the reason why we practice hard to give them a thrill on the pitch. We are happy that they are returning the gesture by attending the sport in droves."

"These fans do not only come here well dressed, but they have proved to be enjoying every available space at the Nairobi Polo Club,” Alela said.

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Related Topics

Polo Game Captain Sharon Alela Nairobi Hospital Team Nairobi Polo Club
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