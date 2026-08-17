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33 stadiums to be complete within nine months PS Mwangi says

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 17, 2026
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Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi on April 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Government has given a nine-month deadline for the completion of ongoing stadium construction and renovation projects across the country, in a move aimed at expanding sports infrastructure and preparing Kenya for major international competitions.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said national and county governments were working together to ensure contractors complete the projects within the set timeline and make the facilities available for use.

“I am confident that the projects will be ready in the next nine months. We are working in collaboration with the county government to ensure that they are delivered in good time for use,” Mwangi said.

Speaking on a TV show on Monday, the PS said the Government is constructing 33 new stadiums in different parts of the country, in addition to renovating existing facilities.

The projects are part of the Government’s broader plan to decentralise sports infrastructure and give athletes, teams and communities outside major urban centres better access to modern facilities.

For years, Kenya’s sporting infrastructure has remained concentrated in a few major centres, forcing athletes and teams from other regions to travel long distances for training and competitions.

Mwangi said the new facilities would help address the gap while creating opportunities for young people to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots.

The stadium programme comes at a critical time for Kenya as the country prepares to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The tournament is expected to provide a major test of the region’s sporting infrastructure and Kenya’s capacity to host international competitions.

Mwangi confirmed that the Government was engaging officials from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure facilities earmarked for the tournament meet international requirements.

“We held a meeting with inspectors from CAF and they gave us recommendations on what needs to improve when it comes to the facilities that will be used, and we are working to make sure everything is ripe for the tournament,” he said.

CAF inspections are expected to play a key role in determining whether facilities meet requirements covering playing surfaces, seating, lighting, security, medical services and other match-day infrastructure.

The Government’s stadium development programme has also raised the question of whether new facilities will be properly matched to the sporting needs of different regions.

Mwangi said the Ministry was working with sports federations to ensure the infrastructure being developed is suitable for various disciplines and meets required standards.

“The government is working closely with the federations to make sure that the facilities meet the required standards for use. FKF and Athletics can be some of the federations we are working closely with,” the PS said.

 

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Related Topics

Ongoing Stadium Construction Infrastructure Improvement 33 New Stadiums Africa Cup of Nations
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