Kamariny Stadium reaches halfway mark after years of delays

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An aerial view of the proposed Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet. [Courtesy]

Construction of Kamariny Stadium has reached 50 per cent completion after years of delays, with contractors now working around the clock to meet the December completion target.

The Sports Kenya project in Elgeyo Marakwet had stalled for years after construction first began in 2017 before the government terminated the original contract, restructured the project and appointed a new contractor.

Project surveyor Dishon Odingo said early work under the new contract also faced setbacks because of design changes and adverse weather.

"Construction faced delays at the beginning because of design-related challenges and weather conditions. However, work has picked up and we are progressing well," said Odingo.

He said the contractor has deployed more than 120 workers, including more than 100 from the surrounding community, while specialised personnel from outside the county are handling technical work.

Construction is now running on a 24-hour schedule through day and night shifts to speed up delivery after the stadium had initially been selected to host the country's 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in October.

Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo said the investment will create economic opportunities while strengthening sports infrastructure.

"Sport is an economy. Infrastructure is its foundation. Every modern stadium creates opportunities for talent to thrive, jobs to grow and communities to earn from talent," noted Kilimo.

He said quality facilities are essential if Kenya is to maximise the potential of its athletes.

"Talent alone is not enough. We must invest in talent for the highest return on investment as a country," explained Kilimo.

The stadium is expected to accommodate 10,000 spectators and will feature a natural grass playing surface, a FIFA-standard synthetic tartan running track, a multi-purpose football and rugby pitch, a full canopy, VIP and public parking, a boundary wall, a ticketing waiting area and three access roads.

Construction under the current contract began on Monday, May 26, 2025. Sports Kenya expects substantial completion by Monday, October 5, 2026, with full completion scheduled for the end of December.

Kilimo said collaboration between the government and the Ministry of Defence has helped speed up delivery of sports infrastructure nationwide.

"The expertise of the Kenya Defence Forces is helping us build high-tech facilities that will transform talent into livelihoods and position sport as a driver of economic growth in the country," observed Kilimo.

Odingo said residents have welcomed the revival of Kamariny Stadium because of the area's history of producing world-class athletes.