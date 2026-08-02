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Flawless Kakamega seal rugby quadruple as Homa Bay pips Mombasa in football

By Ochieng Oyugi | Aug. 2, 2026
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Kakamega were on the rampage as they walloped Nairobi 14-0 to stamp dominance in men's rugby at the week-long 16th edition of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) National Sports Championships that concluded in Kitui County at the weekend.

Flawless Kakamega, who were beyond reproach, sealed a quadruple both in the rugby 7s and 15s categories, cementing their solid four-year dominance in the discipline.

The games that brought together  KMTC 92 campuses from across the country also saw Homa Bay drilled in a late screamer to pip Mombasa 1-0 in the hotly contested men's football finals.

Marauding Siaya also beat Nairobi to win the women's football finals that was almost a one-sided affair.

The men's volleyball final was a rather dramatic affair as Nyeri rallied from two sets down to dislodge hard-fighting Nakuru from the driving seat with a surprising 3-2 victory.

In athletics, Victor Onyango from Gatundu campus recorded a 11.49 dash to triumph in men's 100m. Onyango was closely followed by Nelson Gathi from Eldoret (11.7) and Ezra Kipkosgei from Imenti (11.72), who came second and third in that order.

Women's 100m was won by Shalyne Nechesa from Lugari who ended the tape in 12.92.

Mercy Chepngetich from Mbooni breezed to the tape in 31:40:02 to win the gruelling women's walking race title as Hellen Muthoni from Bomet (32:27:05) and Salome Chepchirchir from Gatundu (33:47:57) sealed the podium in that order.

Robert Kering from Kisii clocked 9:43:9 to triumph in men's 5000m. Likewise, the women's 5000m category went to Mercy Chepkoech from Webuye, who timed 10:12:9.

Other athletics champions included Faith Chebet from Bomet (women's 10000m), Victor Rotich from Burnt Forest (men's 10000m), Cherotich Miriam from Sigowet (women's 3000m), John Sammy from Kisii (men's 3000m), Joshua Mwendwa from Nairobi ( men's walking race), among others.

In chess men's singles, Dancing Kipchirchir from Gatundu overcame a stiff challenge from second-placed Kelly Njihia from Isiolo and third-placed Mathew Mwongela from Machakos to lift the coveted trophy.

Men's javelin went to Nickson Kibet of Machakos, who denied  Dennis Kiprop from Sigowet and Alfred Misa from Taita Taveta with a massive hurl.

Over 100 disciplines were contested in the week-long championships whose mission was to foster unity and a spirit of camaraderie among the KMTC students and fraternity.

"The games were such a success. We are also happy that scouts from various national clubs and federations were on the grounds to hunt for the thrilling talents.

" We are confident that some of our athletes who were spotted by the likes of Athletics Kenya and other national federations will get opportunity to represent Kenya at various international championships very soon," KMTC Chief Executive Officer Kelly Oluoch told Standard Sports.

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Related Topics

KMTC National Championships KMTC
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