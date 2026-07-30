Starlets seek redemption against Senegal

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Harambee Starlets in a 'redemption training' ahead of an encounter with Senegal national team. [Starlets]

Harambee Starlets will be fighting to keep their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign alive when they face Senegal in a crucial Group A encounter in Rabat on Thursday night, determined to bounce back from a painful 4-0 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco.

The heavy opening loss left Beldine Odemba's side with little margin for error, making victories against Senegal and Algeria essential if Kenya is to secure a place in the knockout stages.

With WAFCON expanded to 16 teams, the competition is fiercer than ever, and a place in the semi-finals would also earn Kenya a historic ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Despite the disappointing result against Morocco, confidence remains high in the Kenyan camp.

Defender Euphrasier Shilwatso said the team had quickly shifted focus from the defeat and worked on correcting the mistakes exposed by one of Africa's strongest sides.

"After our loss to Morocco, we immediately returned to training to work on the mistakes we made. I can confidently say we are ready for Senegal. We will give everything because this match will determine whether we stay in the tournament or go home," said Shilwatso.

Winger Shirleen Opisa believes the defeat has only strengthened the team's resolve.

"We are fully prepared for our second match. Losing the opener didn't discourage us; instead, it made us stronger ahead of tonight's fixture. We learnt a lot from playing Morocco. They are one of the best teams in the world and, despite the result, we gave a good account of ourselves," she said.

Veteran striker Violet Nanjala Wanyonyi, who plays in the Maltese Women's Premier League, also dismissed suggestions that Kenya's campaign is over.

"Losing the first match doesn't mean our tournament is over. It has motivated us to prove ourselves. We know Senegal are a physical side, but we are equally capable of matching them. Confidence in the camp is high and everyone is ready for the challenge."

Head coach Beldine Odemba has echoed the players' optimism, saying the technical bench has analyzed the Morocco match and identified areas that need improvement before facing Senegal. She insists Kenya has what it takes to recover and remain in contention for a quarter-final place.

Former Harambee Starlets captain Doreen Nabwire has also rallied behind the team, urging players not to allow one defeat to define their tournament.

"Morocco are one of Africa's strongest teams because they have invested heavily in women's football. Kenya also deserves to be here after qualifying on merit. The focus should now shift to Senegal and Algeria because we still have a chance to progress," Nabwire said.

Now serving as a FIFA Women's Football Development expert, Nabwire challenged football stakeholders to invest more in women's football through better facilities, quality coaching and improved player welfare.

"If we expect results, then everything around the players must also work. Good facilities, proper coaching and players' welfare all contribute to better performances."

Her sentiments reflect the growing belief that sustained investment, rather than isolated tournament appearances, is key to narrowing the gap with continental heavyweights such as Morocco, South Africa and Nigeria.

Senegal, however, are taking nothing for granted. Head coach Serigne Mousse warned his players against underestimating Kenya despite the Starlets' opening defeat.

"We need to be more competitive and make the most of this opportunity. Kenya have players with strong qualities. They are aggressive and possess plenty of individual talent."

The Starlets arrived in Morocco after an intensive training camp in France, with Odemba blending experienced internationals and emerging young players in Kenya's second-ever WAFCON appearance.

Before the tournament, the coach set an ambitious target of reaching the semi-finals and securing Kenya's first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup qualification.