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Kenya Police Bullets, Simba Queens draw in CAF Champions League qualifiers

By Washington Onyango | Jul. 30, 2026
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Kenya Police Bullets players line up during a past preseason match. [Kenya Police FC]

Kenya Police Bullets will face Tanzanian giants Simba Queens in the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA qualifiers after the official draw was conducted on Thursday in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Kenyan champions head into the regional competition full of confidence after winning the 2025-2026 Kenya Women's Premier League title. Police Bullets collected 52 points to finish ahead of Ulinzi Starlets and lift the league crown at the end of the season in May.

The CECAFA qualifiers, which will feature 10 clubs from across the region, will be held from August 21 to 31 in Kigali, Rwanda. Matches will be played at Kigali Pele Stadium and the FERWAFA Technical Centre.

Police Bullets have been placed in Group C alongside 2022 CECAFA champions Simba Queens of Tanzania and Burundi's Top Girls Academy. The group is expected to provide a tough test as all three teams chase a place in the knockout stage.

Hosts Rayon Sport WFC headline Group A, where they will face South Sudan's Yei Joint Star FC, Zanzibar's Mafunzo SC and Eritrea's Denden FC.

Group B features former champions Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE FC), Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies and Djibouti's FC Ujeco. CBE will be among the favourites after winning the regional title in 2024 and reaching two previous finals.

The qualification format will see the top two teams from Group A advance to the semi-finals, together with the winners of Groups B and C. The winner of Group B will play the runner-up from Group A, while the Group A winners will take on the Group C winners for a place in the final.

Only one team will qualify for the 2026 CAF Women's Champions League, making every match in Kigali crucial.

Police Bullets will now turn their attention to preparing for the regional tournament as they seek to overcome strong opposition and become the latest Kenyan side to represent the CECAFA region on the continental stage.

The champion will represent the CECAFA Zone at the CAF Women’s Champions League 2026-2027.

Group A: Rayon Sport WFC, Yei Joint Star FC, Mafunzo SC, Denden FC

Group B: CBE FC, Kawempe Muslim Ladies, FC Ujeco

Group C: Simba Queens, Kenya Police Bullets FC, Top Girls Academy FC

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Related Topics

CAF Champions League Kenya Police Bullets Simba Queens Burundi's Top Girls Academy
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