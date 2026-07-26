Kenya Pipeline beat KCB and reclaim 2026 Mozzart Kenya Cup title

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KPA’s Abraham Kiplagat (left) challenges Timon Kimutai and Dennis Ireke of Prisons Kenya at the net finishing in the third place 3-2 at the Mozzart Kenya Cup on July 26, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard].

Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) staged a remarkable comeback from a set down to defeat KCB Bank 3-2 in a thrilling Women's Final and reclaim the 2026 Mozzart Kenya Cup title at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Sunday.

The champions overcame a determined KCB side in a pulsating five-set contest that showcased the best of Kenyan women's volleyball, eventually winning 21-25, 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11 to lift the coveted trophy.

KCB drew first blood by taking the opening set 25-21 after capitalising on Pipeline's slow start. However, the former champions responded emphatically in the second set, dominating from start to finish to level the match with a commanding 25-12 victory.

Pipeline maintained their momentum in the third set, producing composed attacking play and solid defending to claim it 25-21 and move within one set of the title.

KCB refused to surrender, digging deep to edge a tense fourth set 25-23 and force a winner-takes-all fifth set.

The bankers looked poised to complete the comeback after opening an 8-6 advantage at the change of ends in the decider.

But Pipeline demonstrated the experience that has made them one of Kenya's most successful volleyball clubs, clawing their way back to level the scores at 11-11 before taking control of the closing exchanges to seal a 15-11 victory and reclaim the Mozzart Kenya Cup crown.

Pipeline reached the final after overcoming the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the semi-finals. Their experience and composure proved decisive as they booked a return to the championship match, where they completed the job with another resilient performance against KCB.

KCB, meanwhile, earned their place in the final following a dramatic five-set victory over Kenya Prisons in one of the tournament's most entertaining semi-finals.

The bankers edged the opening set 25-23 before Kenya Prisons responded with a 25-22 win to level the contest. KCB regained the lead by taking the third set 25-19, but the resilient Prisons side forced a deciding set after winning the fourth 25-22.

Kenya Prisons appeared to be in control after opening an 8-6 lead in the fifth set, but KCB mounted a spirited comeback, holding their nerve in the closing stages to clinch the decider 15-12 and secure their place in the final.

Although they fell short in the championship match, KCB pushed Pipeline all the way and once again demonstrated why they remain among Kenya's top women's volleyball clubs.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations claimed the women's bronze medal after edging Kenya Prisons in another gripping five-set encounter.

DCI raced into a two-set lead after winning 25-22 and 25-23, only for Kenya Prisons to mount an impressive comeback. Prisons dominated the third set 25-9 before narrowly taking the fourth 26-24 to force a deciding fifth set.

The final set produced another dramatic finish. Kenya Prisons led 8-6 at the change of ends before DCI rallied to level the scores at 14-14, 15-15 and 16-16. DCI eventually found the decisive points to secure a hard-fought 19-17 victory and claim third place.

The men's competition also produced thrilling contests at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) claimed the bronze medal after battling back to beat Kenya Prisons 3-2 in the third-place playoff. KPA recovered from losing the opening set to win 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 14-25, 15-11, holding their nerve in the deciding set after taking an 8-5 lead at the change of ends.

Earlier in the knockout stages, General Service Unit (GSU) booked a place in the men's semi-finals with an impressive straight-sets victory over Equity Bank. GSU won 25-22, 25-17 and 25-19 in a dominant display, with Victor Kipkemei earning the Player of the Match award.