Harambee Starlets eye a win against hosts Morocco in WAFCON opener

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Harambee Starlets players during training on Saturday ahead of their opener game against host Morocco on July 26, 2026. [Courtesy]

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has expressed confidence that Kenya can upset tournament hosts Morocco when they open their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign on Sunday night, insisting her side is fully prepared to compete against one of Africa's top women's football nations.

The Group A encounter will kick off at 11 p.m. East Africa Time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with Kenya looking to make a statement in their return to the continental showpiece after an impressive qualification campaign.

The Starlets arrived in Morocco on July 23 after completing a week-long training camp in France and have since been fine-tuning their preparations at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, the team's official training base.

Speaking ahead of the opening match, Odemba said her players were embracing the challenge of facing the host nation in front of a passionate home crowd.

"These young players bring valuable experience to our team. Some have already played at a World Cup and understand the demands of competing at the highest level," she said.

"To grow, you have to face the best. Playing the host nation in our opening match is a challenge we welcome. We want to start the tournament on a positive note, and we are ready."

Kenya secured their place at the 2026 WAFCON finals after an impressive qualification campaign.

The Starlets edged Tunisia 1-0 on aggregate in the opening qualification round before producing a commanding performance against The Gambia in the final round.

After recovering from an early setback to register a 3-1 victory at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium in the first leg, Kenya completed the job with a disciplined 1-0 win in the return fixture played in Senegal.

Captain Mwanalima Adam Jereko scored the decisive goal as Kenya sealed a convincing 4-1 aggregate victory to book their place at the finals.

The team's preparations have also received a major boost from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, who met the players on Saturday to rally them ahead of their opening assignment.

"I encouraged them to believe in themselves and to give their very best on the pitch. You have the full support of the federation, the government, and millions of Kenyans who will be watching and rallying behind you," Hussein said.

"This is the moment to show the continent that Kenya can compete at the highest level. We wish the team every success as the competition gets underway."

Standing in Kenya's way, however, is a Moroccan side that has rapidly established itself among Africa's elite.

Morocco qualified automatically for the tournament as hosts and will be making their fourth appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after previous participations in 1998, 2000 and 2022.

Their breakthrough came during the 2022 edition, also staged on home soil, where they reached the final before narrowly losing 2-1 to South Africa.

The Atlas Lionesses have continued their rise since then, reaching the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and strengthening their reputation as one of the continent's emerging football powers.

Head coach Jorge Vilda, who guided Spain to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup title before taking charge of Morocco in October 2023, believes home advantage will inspire rather than burden his players.

Morocco captain Ghislaine Chebbak, the reigning CAF Women's Player of the Year and one of the tournament's standout performers, said the team's focus remains firmly on collective success.

Chebbak is expected to play a pivotal role for the Atlas Lionesses alongside dynamic winger Fatima Tagnaout, while Vilda's tactical experience will be key as Morocco chase a first continental title.

For Kenya, Sunday's opener presents an opportunity to test themselves against one of Africa's strongest sides and announce their return to the continental stage in style.

A positive result against the hosts would not only boost the Starlets' chances of progressing from Group A but also underline the steady progress made by Kenyan women's football in recent years.