Harambee Starlets ready to rumble

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Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, have arrived in Morocco. [Harambee Starlets]

Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, have arrived in Morocco ahead of the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), ahead of their continent’s biggest women’s football tournament challenge.

The team touched down in the North African country just days before the competition kicks off, with players and technical staff now focused on acclimatisation, tactical preparations and building momentum ahead of their opening match.

The Starlets’ long-awaited return to the continental stage after securing qualification for only their second appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations puts Kenya back on the football map.

The team will be hoping to make a lasting impression against Africa’s best women’s football nations. Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, have arrived in Morocco. [Harambee Starlets]

Head coach Beldine Odemba said the team was ready for the challenge and would not travel to Morocco merely to take part but to compete.

“We have prepared well, and the players understand the responsibility of representing Kenya. We are going to Morocco to compete, not just to participate,” Odemba said before the team’s departure.

The coach is expected to lead the squad through a series of training sessions aimed at helping the players adapt to the Moroccan conditions while sharpening their tactical approach ahead of their opening fixture.

The 24-member squad selected for the tournament combines experienced players who have previously featured on the international stage with emerging talents eager to make their mark.

The blend is expected to provide Kenya with both leadership and youthful energy as they battle some of the strongest teams in Africa. Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, during a training session. [Harambee Starlets]

The 2026 WAFCON has added significance after the tournament was expanded to feature 16 teams, creating more opportunities for nations to compete at the highest level and contributing to the continued growth of women’s football across the continent.

Kenya has been placed in Group A alongside tournament hosts Morocco, making the opening stages a challenging test for the Starlets. Facing the hosts in their group means Kenya will need a strong start and consistent performances if they are to advance to the knockout stages.

The tournament, scheduled to run from July 25 to August 16 in Morocco, will also serve as Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Teams that progress deep into the competition will have an opportunity to secure a place on the global stage. Kenya’s national women’s football team, the Harambee Starlets, training session. [Harambee Starlets]

For the Harambee Starlets, the competition provides an opportunity to demonstrate the progress of women’s football in Kenya and inspire young girls who aspire to pursue careers in the sport.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, saying the squad has the ability and determination to compete against the continent’s top sides.