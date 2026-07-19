World Cup final: Spain 0 Argentina 0 at half-time

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Argentina fans cheer ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. [AFP]

Defending champions Argentina and Spain were locked at 0-0 at half-time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The European champions shaded possession at the MetLife Stadium in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Teenager Lamine Yamal had an early effort while Mikel Oyarzabal shot straight at Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez later in the opening period.

New Real Madrid signing Marc Cucurella came close for Spain as he flashed a shot across goal shortly before half-time.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are aiming for a fourth World Cup crown while Spain are seeking to win the trophy for a second time.