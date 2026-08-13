How water hyacinth has paralysed fishing and tourism in Lake Naivasha

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Water hyacinth at Lake Naivasha disrupting fishing and tourism. [File, Standard]

The water hyacinth that started as envy to many in Lake Naivasha is now turning into a nightmare, choking the water body and paralysing various economic activities.

The invasive weed has covered nearly a third of the troubled water body, adversely affecting fishing and tourism activities.

Efforts by scientists to introduce beetles to contain the hyacinth years back failed with nutrients from nearby farms and informal settlement blamed for the fast spread of the weed.

According to Grace Nyambura from Lake Naivasha and Lake Oloiden Fisher's Organisation, a lot of attention had been put in Lake Victoria in dealing with the weed.

She said that the operators in Naivasha were also suffering due to the weed, which had now become unmanageable and a nuisance.

“Currently sections of North and South Lake are inaccessible due to the weed which is spreading at an alarming rate, raising anxiety among operators around the lake,” she said.

Nyambura noted that apart from destroying nets, the weed had affected navigation at a time when the lake was recording a high number of local and international tourists.

On her part, Edna Waithaka, in charge of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), Naivasha, admitted that controlling the weed was a major challenge.

She said that the weed was rejuvenating very fast due to the high levels of nutrients from runoff from surrounding agricultural activities and flower farms.

“Currently, the weed is highly concentrated in North Lake, and the way forward is mechanically removing it, as the beetles were outpaced by the rapid growth of the weed,” she said.

A fisherman, Jared Ouko admitted that the weed was now a thorn in the flesh for them as it was sweeping away nets and their catch daily.

He wondered what happened to the introduction of the beetles by scientists a couple of years ago to prevent the weed from spreading.

“This weed is causing many people sleepless nights as it spreads very fast from one section of the lake to the other, affecting navigation,” he said.

On his part, Francis Muthui from Friends of Lake Naivasha said the presence of water hyacinth in the lake remained a key challenge.

He said efforts being done in Lake Victoria to remove the dreaded weed should also be deployed to Lake Naivasha as one way of saving the life of the water body.

“The weed has covered nearly a third of the lake and we call on the government to make sure the machines used in Lake Victoria are also brought to this lake and help remove it,” he said.