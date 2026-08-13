Zambia voters weigh Hichilema's economic record

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Zambian incumbent President and United Party for National Development (UPND) presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema casts his ballot at the Kabulonga Boys Secondary School polling station in Lusaka on August 13, 2026.[AFP]

Zambians went to the polls Thursday in an election focused on economic hardships in the copper-rich nation, where President Hakainde Hichilema is seeking a second term.

Voters queued from early morning to cast their ballots in a test of Hichilema's first five years, during which the economy returned to growth that critics say has yet to reach ordinary households.

His government also faces charges of narrowing the space for dissent, with the opposition claiming harassment and restrictions on its campaigning, and rights group Amnesty warning of "authoritarian practices".

"After doing the heavy lifting, such as debt restructure, restoring the mining sector, now we want a step change in the growth so that we can take care of society," Hichilema, 64, said after casting his ballot.

"We have embarked on reforms that have delivered results even under challenges such as drought, debt burden," he said, adding, "There is a lot more to be done."

Africa's second-largest copper producer, Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.

Since then, the government has secured a debt restructuring, completed an IMF-supported programme and set an ambitious 2031 target to triple production of copper, crucial to the green-energy transition.

While inflation fell to 6.8 percent in April and the kwacha currency has strengthened, many face high food and energy costs, and unemployment stands at around 10 percent.

More than 70 percent of Zambia's 22 million people live on less than three dollars a day, according to World Bank data

"Zambians are frustrated and this election is a 50-50, that is why we are all here early to make the change," said development worker Mwiche Nalupumbwe, 26, who braved the morning chill to be at a polling station well before it opened.

"It hasn't been the easiest five years," she told AFP.

The president's main challenger in a field of 13 other hopefuls is Brian Mundubile, a 55-year-old former minister in the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government.

He entered the race in May, injecting uncertainty into a contest that had appeared to be Hichilema's to lose.

"It's the start of a new beginning for Zambia, a beginning of a free Zambia, a united Zambia," he said after voting.

"I expect to win this election," he said, claiming that feedback to his team showed "it was clear that the people of Zambia are ready for change."

Backed by an alliance of opposition parties, Mundubile is running under the newly formed NRPUP which draws much of its political base from the PF.

In an interview with AFP on Wednesday, he described Zambia as deeply divided and alleged the government had restricted his party's campaigning.

In a statement days before the vote, Amnesty said the authorities "have intensified their crackdown on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, association, expression and media freedom".

The government announced Wednesday the arrests of several people, including three former senior government officials, over an alleged plot to interfere with the electoral system.

"I would really appreciate if there are more jobs and a lot of money in circulation because the high cost of living is making things hard," said first-time voter Wiza Lungu, 21.

Businessman Akapelwa Akapelwa, 62, said: "Right now the economy has been stabilised... The platform has been set and it's a strong foundation."

Some 8.7 million voters are registered to cast their ballots before polling stations begin closing at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

They are also electing 226 seats in parliament, which is being expanded from the previous 156.

Results of the presidential vote are expected by August 17. The winner needs more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff.

Voters are likely to stick with the stability of Hichilema, said Patience Mususa, senior researcher at the Nordic Africa Institute.

"Despite criticism of his slow progress in addressing government inefficiencies and corruption, and concerns about his prioritisation of corporate interests, he is seen as a more predictable leader," she said.