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betPawa commits Sh 17.3 M to boost Kenya volleyball league

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 19, 2026
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betPawa E. Africa Marketing Coordinator Nassoro Mungaya (left with trophy), Kenya Volleyball Federation President Charles Nyaberi (with trophy) with Kenya Pipeline Women National Volleyball team launches locker room bonus partnership on July 18, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]. 

Kenya's top-flight volleyball league has received a financial boost after betPawa signed a Locker Room Bonus (LRB) partnership with the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League for the 2026/27 season. 

The partnership will see betPawa invest Sh 17,358,400 over the course of the season, with performance bonuses paid after each match won. A total of 494 registered players and technical staff drawn from participating teams will be onboarded and verified on the betPawa platform before becoming eligible for the rewards.

Under the programme, each winning team will have 16 beneficiaries—14 players and two members of the technical bench—with every individual receiving Sh 4,000 after a league victory.

The bonuses will be paid directly to recipients' mobile money accounts, providing immediate financial incentives for performance. With 213 matches scheduled across the season, the initiative is expected to inject significant resources into the local volleyball ecosystem.

One of the standout features of the programme is its commitment to gender equality.

Teams in both the men's and women's leagues will receive identical bonus payments, ensuring that female athletes are rewarded on the same scale as their male counterparts.

The KVF National League currently features 16 men's teams and 12 women's teams, making it Kenya's highest level of domestic volleyball competition.

The league has long served as the country's main pipeline for elite volleyball talent. Many players who excel in the competition eventually earn call-ups to Kenya's national teams, including the women's side, the Malkia Strikers, one of Africa's most successful volleyball teams.

Strong domestic competition has been central to Kenya's continued prominence on the continental stage, with clubs and national teams consistently producing players capable of competing at African championships and global tournaments.

Unlike football, where sponsorship and commercial investment are more common, volleyball has historically relied on institutional teams sponsored by government agencies, universities and corporations.

Additional incentives such as performance bonuses have therefore been limited, making initiatives like the Locker Room Bonus programme particularly significant.

Speaking during the launch, betPawa Country Manager Crispus Mogere said the partnership extends beyond financial support, describing it as an investment in athletes, coaches and the long-term development of Kenyan volleyball.

He noted that rewarding success on the court motivates players while helping build a stronger and more competitive league.

The Locker Room Bonus model has already been rolled out successfully by betPawa in several African countries, where it has been used to reward athletes directly after victories.

The company says the initiative promotes professionalism by ensuring players and technical staff benefit immediately from positive results, while encouraging consistency and competitiveness throughout the season.

For the Kenya Volleyball Federation, the partnership represents another step towards improving the welfare of players and enhancing the profile of the national league. 

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Related Topics

Kenya Volleyball League Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Locker Room Bonus (LRB) Sports Financing
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