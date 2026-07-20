Like father, like son as Kimoi and Gideon Moi lead teams to wins

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Tack Rack’s Kimoi Moi and Kenya Polo team's Gideon Moi at the Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kimoi and Gideon Moi were in top shape as they guided their teams to victories as Absa Bank emerged as this year's Calvary Cup champions.

Absa Bank secured a 6.5-5 victory over Tarra Agility to win the Calvary Cup in a tension-packed match that involved all the best Kenyan polo players.

Starting the match at the advantage of half a goal from their low handicap, the bankers earned their goals from two doubles by internationals Craig Millar and Callum Shaw and another one by Harry Stichbury.

Tarra Agility replied through a hat trick by Kenya's top player Casimir Gross and another two by Tiva Gross and Jose Craig.

The two teams missed several 60-yard penalties, with Casimir (Gross) missing two and Craig Millar a similar number.

During the matches, players played their hearts out in order to catch the eyes of national selectors for the forthcoming international matches as Kenya hosts Zimbabwe at the same venue in a Six-Goal-International match on Sunday.

On their part, Kimoi led Tack Rack to scoop the Bwana Begg Trophy, which was the Division Two Championship.

Tack Rack defeated Fe De Canter 5-1 with Kimoi scoring a double in addition to another double by Lochie Murray and one goal by Lochie Stichbury.

"It was tough, but we planned well on two occasions before emerging victorious on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday), as I hope to be selected into the Kenyan team," Kimoi told Standard Sports.

True to his word, Kimoi was among the five players selected in the Kenya B team for this weekend's matches.

Gideon Moi was in his best element when he scored crucial goals that ensured Kenya Polo won the Division B Championships, having won another title on Friday.

The Kenya Polo team of Gideon (Moi), Lekishon Olebutu, Archie Stichbury and Harry Stichbury dismissed BM Security 4.5-4 to win the second title.

After missing several scoring opportunities, Gideon and Lekishon each scored a double for their team towards the victory.

Lekishon was the one who put through the winner with a few seconds to the final whistle, missing the imminent defeat by a whisker.

"It was a tiresome match against our fast opponents, but I'm happy to have won after a long stay out of the pitch," said Gideon.

Meanwhile, Kenya faces Zimbabwe in a Six-Goal-International match at the same venue on Sunday after test matches on Friday and Saturday.

Kenya Polo Association KPA President Jamie Murray said he was happy with the performance of Kenyan players that led to the selection of two national sides for the same event.

"It was tough, but we planned well on two occasions before emerging victorious on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday), as I hope to be selected into the Kenyan team."

Kimoi Moi, polo star player

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

CALVARY CUP - Absa Bank 6.5 Tarra Agility 5

BWANA BEGG CUP - Tack Rack 5 Fe De Canter 1

DIVISION B CHAMPIONSHIPS - Kenya Polo 4.5 BM Security 4