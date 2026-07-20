Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Like father, like son as Kimoi and Gideon Moi lead teams to wins

By Ben Ahenda | Jul. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tack Rack’s Kimoi Moi and Kenya Polo team's Gideon Moi at the Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kimoi and Gideon Moi were in top shape as they guided their teams to victories as Absa Bank emerged as this year's Calvary Cup champions.

Absa Bank secured a 6.5-5 victory over Tarra Agility to win the Calvary Cup in a tension-packed match that involved all the best Kenyan polo players.

Starting the match at the advantage of half a goal from their low handicap, the bankers earned their goals from two doubles by internationals Craig Millar and Callum Shaw and another one by Harry Stichbury.

Tarra Agility replied through a hat trick by Kenya's top player Casimir Gross and another two by Tiva Gross and Jose Craig.

The two teams missed several 60-yard penalties, with Casimir (Gross) missing two and Craig Millar a similar number.

During the matches, players played their hearts out in order to catch the eyes of national selectors for the forthcoming international matches as Kenya hosts Zimbabwe at the same venue in a Six-Goal-International match on Sunday.

On their part, Kimoi led Tack Rack to scoop the Bwana Begg Trophy, which was the Division Two Championship.

Tack Rack defeated Fe De Canter 5-1 with Kimoi scoring a double in addition to another double by Lochie Murray and one goal by Lochie Stichbury.

"It was tough, but we planned well on two occasions before emerging victorious on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday), as I hope to be selected into the Kenyan team," Kimoi told Standard Sports.

True to his word, Kimoi was among the five players selected in the Kenya B team for this weekend's matches.

Gideon Moi was in his best element when he scored crucial goals that ensured Kenya Polo won the Division B Championships, having won another title on Friday.

The Kenya Polo team of Gideon (Moi), Lekishon Olebutu, Archie Stichbury and Harry Stichbury dismissed BM Security 4.5-4 to win the second title.

After missing several scoring opportunities, Gideon and Lekishon each scored a double for their team towards the victory.

Lekishon was the one who put through the winner with a few seconds to the final whistle, missing the imminent defeat by a whisker.

"It was a tiresome match against our fast opponents, but I'm happy to have won after a long stay out of the pitch," said Gideon.

Meanwhile, Kenya faces Zimbabwe in a Six-Goal-International match at the same venue on Sunday after test matches on Friday and Saturday.

Kenya Polo Association KPA President Jamie Murray said he was happy with the performance of Kenyan players that led to the selection of two national sides for the same event.

"It was tough, but we planned well on two occasions before emerging victorious on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday), as I hope to be selected into the Kenyan team."

Kimoi Moi, polo star player

 

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS

CALVARY CUP - Absa Bank 6.5 Tarra Agility 5

BWANA BEGG CUP - Tack Rack 5 Fe De Canter 1

DIVISION B CHAMPIONSHIPS - Kenya Polo 4.5 BM Security 4

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Polo Calvary Cup Gideon Moi Kimoi Moi
.

Latest Stories

Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Politics
By David Odongo
48 mins ago
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
Nairobi
By Hudson Gumbihi
48 mins ago
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
National
By Kamau Muthoni
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
By David Odongo 48 mins ago
Things fall apart: Why defiant voters are turning on leaders
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
By Kamau Muthoni 48 mins ago
Of Judiciary and LSK wars: who blinks first?
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
By Hudson Gumbihi 48 mins ago
How rising Eastleigh is being strangled by drugs, insecurity
The whims and memes from Ol Kalou
By Peter Theuri 48 mins ago
The whims and memes from Ol Kalou
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved