Nakuru RFC renew sponsorship

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Thomas Simiyu of Nakuru RFC outpaces Griffin Musila of KCB Rugby at Ruaraka Grounds. [File, Standard]

Former Kenya Cup champions Nakuru RFC have renewed their Sh3 million sponsorship with Smart Applications International.

The sponsors are happy with the performance of the club as a development side that scouts, molds, and produces international players besides their achievement as former two-time Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions.

Kenya Lionesses star Grace Adhiambo Okullu, who currently plays professional rugby in France, is one of Nakuru RFC products.

"We are happy to announce the renewal of a Sh3 million sponsorship with Nakuru RFC for the new 2026/2027 Kenya Rugby. This is a great team that has produced a glowing performance in the past and continues to produce talented players," said Smart Applications Group Chief Executive Officer Harrison Muiru.

While accompanied by the group's board member Robert Kirubi and country director Isaiah Musiori and in the presence of Nakuru County CEC for Sports Elgah Riaga, Muiru said they had so far injected Sh5.5 million for the past season.

"We are happy with the work that you (Nakuru RFC) do and hope to continue with this partnership," said Musiori.

Nakuru RFC chairman Don Okoyo welcomed the gesture and promised to be transparent and accountable.