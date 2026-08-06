Full in try for the new Narok County Public Service Board

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Collins Oloitiptip Saruni is sworn in as CEO of the Narok County Public Service Board during a ceremony at the Narok County Assembly. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The newly inaugurated Narok County Public Service Board will face immediate pressure to oversee the recruitment of an additional 268 health workers who have waited for three years for employment.

The board of six members, under the leadership of the new Chief Executive Officer, Collins Oloitiptip Saruni, will also oversee the promotion of county employees serving in acting capacities and the recruitment of more than 200 teachers to boost service delivery in the education sector.

During the ceremony attended by Governor Patrick Ntutu at the Narok County Assembly, Saruni was also tasked with spearheading an ambitious recruitment programme aimed at strengthening service delivery across the county.

The swearing-in ceremony was also witnessed by Narok County Assembly Speaker Davis Dikirr and Clerk of the County Assembly Joseph Lengeny, marking the final stage of an appointment process that followed his successful vetting and approval by the County Assembly.

Saruni was sworn in a month after the swearing-in of the newly constituted Narok County Public Service Board, whose six-year term officially commenced after members took the oath of office on July 11, 2026, following the expiry of the tenure of the previous board.

The new board is chaired by John Kitita Sayiaton, who succeeds John Olekimanjoyi as chairman.

Congratulating Saruni on his appointment, Governor Ntutu challenged him to uphold integrity, professionalism, accountability and efficiency, saying the values remain the hallmark of his administration.

"The county has built 101 health centres, including dispensaries, across the county and we are experiencing a huge shortage of health workers. Addressing this challenge will fall under the guidance of the new CEO and the board," Ntutu said.

The governor further disclosed that nearly 300 county employees are expected to retire this year, creating opportunities for young professionals seeking employment in the county government.

He expressed optimism that Narok County could employ up to 1,000 people by the end of next year as vacant positions are filled and essential services expanded.

Mr Saruni assumes office after successfully undergoing vetting by the County Assembly Committee on Appointments following his nomination by Governor Ntutu.

He takes over the position following the removal of former Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Nashipae Kenga, who was impeached by the Narok County Assembly over allegations of misconduct and abuse of office.