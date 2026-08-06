Court ends Sh3.5b claim against CBK in Goldenberg hotel saga

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a long-running case involving the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and a company linked to Goldenberg suspected mastermind Kamlesh Pattni.
The ruling saves taxpayers from a potential payout of more than Sh3.5 billion, adding to the heavy losses already suffered in the Goldenberg scandal. The dispute arose from the sale of the Grand Regency Hotel that was auctioned to help recover money lost in the 1990s scandal.
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