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Koome warns against corruption in judiciary as Kakamega gets new court

By Benard Lusigi | Aug. 6, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome at an past engagement in Mombasa on July 27, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has warned judges, magistrates and judicial staff against engaging in corruption and bribery, saying integrity remains the foundation of a credible justice system and dispensing justice to all Kenyans.

Speaking during her official visit to Kakamega as part of the Judiciary Social Transformation through Access to Justice programme, Koome said the Judiciary would not tolerate corruption, insisting that judicial officers must uphold the highest ethical standards while dispensing justice.

The Chief Justice said the fight against corruption within the Judiciary is central to restoring public confidence in the justice system, adding that judicial officers cannot claim to administer justice while at the same time soliciting bribes from litigants.

"I want to announce and repeat that the Judiciary is a no-corruption zone and we are serious about zero tolerance to corruption. We have policies that prohibit corruption and bribery, and we shall continue enforcing them," said Koome.

She added that integrity was non-negotiable for all officers serving within the Judiciary.

"We cannot have judges, judicial officers and staff dispensing justice on one hand while seeking bribes on the other. That is illegal and unacceptable. We are urging members of the public to be active contributors by making use of Court Users Committees so that together we can ensure Kenyans access justice without intimidation or corruption," she said.

Koome said the Judiciary was strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), to eliminate corruption and improve service delivery in courts across the country.

The Chief Justice also announced major milestones aimed at bringing judicial services closer to residents of Kakamega County, including the establishment of a Court of Appeal bench in Kakamega and a Small Claims Court in Mumias.

She said the expansion of court infrastructure was intended to reduce travel costs, ease case backlogs and ensure justice is accessible to all.

She further disclosed that the Judiciary had agreed to ensure every sub-county in Kakamega has a magistrate's court, noting that the newly established Court of Appeal bench had already received about 1,000 cases.

Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed the Judiciary's decision to decentralise court services, saying the new Court of Appeal bench would spare residents the expense and inconvenience of travelling to other counties.

The governor also hailed the establishment of the Small Claims Court in Mumias, saying it would provide quicker and more affordable resolution of commercial disputes involving traders and small businesses.

The Judiciary's visit to Kakamega forms part of its nationwide Social Transformation through Access to Justice programme, which seeks to strengthen collaboration between justice sector institutions, expand court infrastructure and enhance public confidence in the administration of justice through efficient, transparent and corruption-free judicial services.

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Chief Justice Martha Koome Judiciary Reforms Corrupt Judges Judiciary Integrity
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