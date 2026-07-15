Govt confirms Sh10 M payout to Harambee Starlets ahead of WAFCON campaign

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President William Ruto, Sports CS Salim Mvurya [R] and FKF President Hussein Mohammed during flag off of Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets for continental championship on July 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The government has confirmed the release of Sh10 million promised to Harambee Starlets as the national women's football team starts 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign.

The team departed for a high-performance training camp in France ahead of the tournament in Morocco, with officials pledging additional incentives should the team progress in the tournament.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the funds had already been disbursed to facilitate the team's preparations, describing the payment as part of the government's commitment to supporting Kenyan athletes representing the country on the continental stage.

Speaking during the team's send-off at Kandanda House on Wednesday, Mwangi said the government was determined to ensure the players travelled without financial distractions as they prepared for only their second appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are here to give moral support to our Starlets as they head for WAFCON in Morocco," Mwangi said.

He revealed that the team had met President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday, where the Head of State reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the squad. According to Mwangi, the State Department for Sports had already implemented the President's directive by releasing the promised Sh10 million.

"The President promised the girls that they would be given Sh10 million for their facilitation and, as they can confirm, the money has already been been given to them," he said. President William Ruto, Sports CS Salim Mvurya [R], FKF President Hussein Mohammed during flag off of Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets for continental championship on July 14, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Mwangi added that discussions were ongoing on a performance-based reward package to motivate the players if they advance beyond the group stage.

He said the incentive framework would mirror the one adopted for Harambee Stars during the African Nations Championship (CHAN), although the final figures were yet to be agreed upon.

"We shall continue supporting them through the different stages as part of motivation, and we are working on an agreeable figure for them," he said.

The confirmation came after concerns over delayed allowances threatened to overshadow the team's preparations. Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged that players had protested over unpaid dues and threatened to boycott the training camp in Miramas, France, before the Ministry of Sports intervened.

Mwangi dismissed claims of a funding crisis in Kenyan sports, insisting that the government remained committed to supporting all national teams and that allowances were processed through established government procedures directly into players' bank accounts.

"It is not always that our team qualifies to play at this level. My humble request to Kenyans is that let us support our team because they will be wearing the Kenyan jersey," he said, adding that the ministry was working with Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to ensure fans can follow the team's matches.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed urged Kenyans to rally behind the squad throughout the tournament.

"We ask Kenyans to support the girls and pray for them as they embark on their training in France before heading to Morocco. As FKF, we are very committed and will continue supporting them in whatever they do," he said.

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima Adam welcomed the government's support, saying the players were now fully focused on delivering results.

"The government has done what it promised, and the President has also fulfilled his promise. Now it is our turn as players to go and do our job," she said.

The Starlets will begin their final preparations in France before travelling to Morocco for the tournament, where they are scheduled to face hosts Morocco, Senegal and Algeria in the group stage as they seek to make history with a strong continental campaign.