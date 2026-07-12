Highway secondary retain Nairobi region football crown

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Kwale County Social Services CEC-M Francisca Kilonzo officially launch the school games at Kwale High School on June 18, 2026. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Highway Secondary School successfully defended their Nairobi regional football title after edging rivals Upper Hill 4-3 in a tense penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw in the final of the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Nairobi Regional Games at Jamhuri High School on Sunday.

The victory secured Highway a third consecutive Nairobi regional championship and earned the reigning national champions a place at the KSSSA National Games, set for July 28 to August 1 at M-Pesa Academy in Thika.

The triumph also keeps alive their quest to defend the national title they won in 2024 and qualify for the East Africa Secondary Schools Games in Morogoro, Tanzania.

The final lived up to its billing as one of the fiercest rivalries in Nairobi school football, with both teams producing disciplined defensive displays that kept the scores level through regulation and extra time.

Despite creating several clear chances, Highway struggled to convert their opportunities against a determined Upper Hill defence.

The contest was ultimately decided from the penalty spot, where goalkeeper Fred Gekapa emerged as the hero. The shot-stopper saved two penalties to guide Highway to a 4-3 shoot-out victory, sparking celebrations among the players and supporters.

The match was, however, marred by controversial officiating decisions. In the closing moments of normal time, Highway believed they had scored the winning goal after Ian Inziza's effort appeared to cross the line before being cleared. The referee waved play on, ruling that the ball had not fully crossed the line.

There was further frustration for Highway after Athman Yusuf was brought down just outside the penalty area in what the technical bench felt warranted a red card, but the referee opted against taking disciplinary action.

Despite the contentious decisions, Highway assistant coach Duncan Mwaura chose not to dwell on the officiating and instead praised his players for maintaining their composure.

"I don't want to talk about the officiating today. The referee can watch the game and judge for himself. I cannot blame him because we are all human, and sometimes we make mistakes," said Mwaura.

The assistant coach, who also serves with Kenya's Under-23 national team, said the team had achieved its immediate objective and was now fully focused on the national championships.

"The boys have done well today. We came prepared and achieved our target. We are not going to let our fans down at the national championships. Our aim is to qualify for the East Africa Games in Morogoro, Tanzania, and bring the title home."

Highway head into the national games carrying the confidence of being defending champions, having lifted the national trophy last year before representing Kenya at the East Africa Games.

Their consistency over the past three seasons has established them as one of the country's leading school football sides.

Elsewhere, Upper Hill found consolation in the Rugby Sevens competition after producing a dominant second-half performance to defeat Nairobi School 35-14 and reclaim the Nairobi regional title.

Having trailed 14-7 at halftime, Upper Hill rallied through tries from Raymond Maranga, Stanley Omondi, Ian Otieno and Samuel David to seal an impressive comeback.

Head coach Newton Mose credited his players' resilience for the turnaround.

"The boys really stepped up, and our defence won us the game. We never panicked despite trailing in the first half because we are used to fighting back. Our aim is to carry this form into the national championships and win the title," said Mose.

In the girls' competitions, Raila Education Centre defeated Soweto Academy 2-0 to claim the regional football title, while Mbagathi Girls cruised to a 24-0 victory over Karen C to lift the Rugby Sevens crown.

The regional champions now shift their focus to Thika, where the country's best school teams will battle for national honours and the chance to represent Kenya at the East Africa Secondary Schools Games.