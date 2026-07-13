Mwangi rules Duracoat Golf Masters in Nanyuki

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Duracoat Golf Masters overall winner Joseph Mwangi in action at Nanyuki Sports Club. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The easily deceiving but tough-playing nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club layout played host to a thrilling fourth leg of the 2026 Duracoat Golf Masters series over the weekend.

The high-stakes tournament, which has already been played at the Vet Lab Sports Club, Nakuru Golf Club, and Sigona Club courses, is part of paintmaker Basco Paints Limited's 50th anniversary celebrations.

After all was said and done, it was none other than the club's chairman, Joseph Mwangi, who led from the front to claim the ultimate bragging rights as the tournament's overall winner.

Playing off a handicap of 24, Mwangi carded a sensational 45 stableford points, navigating the course with precision. His victory wasn't just a personal triumph, but a poetic moment for the host club.

"This being the first tournament by Basco Paints to be hosted here, it is only fair that the first winner also be the chairman of the club," Mwangi joked during the prize-giving ceremony.

Matching the men's top-tier point-for-point in the ladies category was Jenny Wachuka, playing off a handicap of 32.

She matched the chairman's pace by firing an incredible 45 stableford points to comfortably secure the Lady winner title.

Sarah Gatumbu, playing off a handicap of 36, put up a stellar fight, carding 40 stableford points. Coming in third was Muthoni Mwangi, playing off a handicap of 23, who showed great consistency to round out the top three with a score of 35 stableford points.

While Mwangi eloped with the top prize, a countback was needed to separate the chasing pack, which finished with razor-thin margins.

Henry Kimotho and Kipngeno Cheruiyot both finished with compact scores of 40 stableford points to secure third and fourth places, respectively.

In category B, the high handicappers turned in remarkably mature performances. Jacob Kimani, playing off a handicap of 30, clinched the men's title with an impressive 39 stableford points, while Emmaculate Mwende, playing off a handicap of 41, secured the ladies' title with 37 stableford points.

Meanwhile, the star of the day was arguably the junior sensation, Veer Singh. Playing off a handicap of 31, the youngster played well beyond his years, dismantling the course to finish with an astonishing 44 stableford points to claim the Junior prize.

At the Muthaiga Golf Club, senior golfer Peter Odundo braved the temporary harsh course and weather conditions to deliver a magnificent score to claim the overall winner title during the Murdoch University corporate golf day on Saturday.

Odundo carded an impressive score of 44 stableford points to bag the victory. Playing off a handicap of 28, he narrowly edged out his closest rivals in a high-scoring day on the greens, securing his maiden podium finish after five years of playing the gentleman's game.