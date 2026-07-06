Junior Starlets on brink of second World Cup

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Kenya's Junior Starlets team. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya's Junior Starlets are just 90 minutes away from securing a second consecutive FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup appearance.

Head coach Mildred Cheche crediting the country's structured player development pathway for producing a new generation of stars now making their mark on the senior national team.

Fresh from a commanding 2-0 away victory over South Africa's Bantwana in the first leg of the final qualification round in Pretoria, the Junior Starlets will head into Sunday's return match at Nyayo National Stadium carrying a significant advantage as they seek to qualify for the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

For Cheche, another World Cup qualification would be further validation of the work being done at the grassroots, having already guided Kenya to its maiden FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup appearance in the Dominican Republic in 2024.

Several members of that pioneering squad have since progressed into the senior Harambee Starlets, where they have become regulars after helping Kenya qualify for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Among those who have successfully made the transition are Valerie Nekesa, Elizabeth Ochaka, Lorine Ilavonga, Lorna Faith, Marion Serenge and Pearl Olesi.

"I am really proud to see most of my girls who went to the World Cup now featuring in the senior team. It shows the worth of the work we are doing at the grassroots and the pathway we have for progression," Cheche said.

She attributed the seamless movement of players through the national teams to the close coordination between Kenya's Under-17, Under-20 and senior women's teams.

"We have a good relationship between the three teams and this makes sure we have smooth transition between these age categories," she said.

"This is the reason we have many players transitioning. It is a key foundation because when we have consistent players moving up, it means we have healthy competition and more players being produced."

The coach believes the development model is not only nurturing players capable of competing on the global stage but is also laying a strong foundation for the future success of the Harambee Starlets.

Kenya's latest qualification campaign has once again showcased the team's resilience and maturity.

Playing before a hostile crowd at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, the Junior Starlets delivered a disciplined performance to beat South Africa 2-0.

Faith Boke opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes before goalkeeper Mishel Okoyo Ngono produced one of the defining moments of the match by saving a South African penalty to preserve Kenya's lead.

Brenda Achieng sealed the victory in the second half with Kenya's second goal, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

The result means Kenya only need to avoid a heavy defeat in Nairobi to book their place at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which will be staged in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, 2026.

The Football Kenya Federation has praised the team's performance while urging supporters to fill Nyayo National Stadium for the decisive encounter.

FKF General Secretary Dennis Gicheru said the victory reflected months of careful planning and disciplined execution.

"The result is a reflection of the work that has gone into preparing this team. The players executed their plan well and showed real quality on the pitch," said Gicheru.

He appealed to Kenyans to rally behind the young squad as they seek to make history once again.

"We are asking Kenyans to come out and support the girls. They have put themselves in a good position and they deserve that backing at home," he added.

FKF Head of National Teams Athanas Obala also attributed the impressive performance to proper planning and acknowledged the government's support in preparing the team.

"This shows what can happen when a team is well prepared. We appreciate the support from the government and everyone who has stood with the team," Obala said.