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Cyclists, para-athletes set for Kaptagat challenge this July

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 3, 2026
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 A group of cyclists ride during the Kaptagat Cycling challenge in Kaptagat Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County. [File, Courtesy]

Cyclists and para-athletes are set to converge in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet, this July for this year's Kaptagat Cycling Challenge.

The event is expected to attract riders from across the country for one of Kenya's demanding high-altitude races.

Set in the rolling terrain surrounding the Kaptagat forest ecosystem, the race is expected to bring together elite cyclists and a growing field of para-athletes as the competition continues to expand participation in the sport.

This year's event is also expected to draw attention to para-cycling, an adapted form of competitive cycling for athletes with physical disabilities that features both road and track competitions across different classifications.

Kenyan para-cyclist Kennedy Ogada said the challenge presents an opportunity for athletes living with disabilities to compete while encouraging greater inclusion in sport.

"The event represents far more than another competition; it is a platform to inspire people living with disabilities while demonstrating that sport can be a powerful vehicle for inclusion and environmental stewardship," Ogada said.

Ogada has built his international profile since making his debut in Portugal in 2022 before later competing in London, where he secured qualification points that earned him a place at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Away from the race, participants will also take part in tree-planting activities linked to conservation efforts in Kaptagat.

Programme patron and National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo said the event combines sporting activities with broader community and environmental goals.

"The Kaptagat Cycling Challenge is far more than a race. It is a celebration of purpose where sport, forest restoration and community livelihoods come together in one extraordinary experience," Kiptoo said.

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