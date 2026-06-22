Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Rop emerges tops in Eldoret Standard County Classic

By Ochieng Oyugi | Jun. 22, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Allan Rop fired 48 stableford points to win the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic, Eldoret edition.[Courtesy]

Spirited Allan Rop fired 48 stableford points to win the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic, Eldoret edition, held over the weekend.

The handicap 36 player was rewarded with a two-night accommodation for two at the scenic Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli, courtesy of tournament sponsors, Eka Hotel Eldoret.

“We are happy to present Rop with this award because this tournament resonates with what we do. We also took part in the planting of trees at the club because this event greatly aligns with our values, which is to support sustainable actions on climate change,” Eka Hotel General Manager Kennedy Were told Standard Sports.

When asked how he managed to floor a large field of over 150 players to triumph in the high-profile golf event, 32-year-old Rop attributed his victory to dedicated practice at his home club over the week, which made his swings, putts and chips solid. “I swung very well today. I ensured everything was on the fairways. I was also relaxed and confident on the pitch; this contributed more to the birdies that I nailed,” he said.

The father of three is grateful to his wife, children and close golfing friends who have given him moral support in the game to ensure his tactics move a notch higher.

In his message to Standard Group PLC and Eka Hotel Eldoret, who have been great pillars in supporting the national golf series, Rop said that Standard Group is a giant media outlet which Kenyans should resonate with due to its pinnacle in news coverage.

“Eka Hotel Eldoret is also a hospitable entity, and their support for golf is such a significant growth,” Rop said.

Rop stated that the tournament, whose theme is ‘On the green course, for the green cause’, is an amazing idea that should be embraced by all corporates and like-minded sponsors to ensure its continuity in its support for sustainable actions on climate change. Following his sweet victory at the weekend, Rop, who doubles as the Cube Innovation Hub Founder and Board Member of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that he will return to the range for lengthy practices as he seeks to lower his handicap from the current 36 to a single digit. Rop says golf, as a sport, has benefited him in many ways, including amazing fitness levels and great connections that have helped him to expand his business ideas.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya Golfers 2026 Standard County Golf Classic Allan Rop Golf
.

Latest Stories

Beyond the Budget: Kenya needs an economic story, not just a fiscal one
Beyond the Budget: Kenya needs an economic story, not just a fiscal one
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
Treasury's quest for expanded KRA enforcement role hits legislative wall
Financial Standard
By Edward Macharia
1 hr ago
Cry for justice: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cry for justice: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Cry for justice: Inside the shift in Kenya's prosecution of protesters
Friction in EAC as Karua is deported from Uganda
By Noel Nabiswa 1 hr ago
Friction in EAC as Karua is deported from Uganda
Defiler of girl, 7 still free despite 30-year sentence
By Gardy Chacha 1 hr ago
Defiler of girl, 7 still free despite 30-year sentence
Report: Kenya loses Sh600b annually to graft in mega projects
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Report: Kenya loses Sh600b annually to graft in mega projects
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved