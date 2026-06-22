Rop emerges tops in Eldoret Standard County Classic

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Allan Rop fired 48 stableford points to win the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic, Eldoret edition.[Courtesy]

Spirited Allan Rop fired 48 stableford points to win the 2026 Standard County Golf Classic, Eldoret edition, held over the weekend.

The handicap 36 player was rewarded with a two-night accommodation for two at the scenic Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli, courtesy of tournament sponsors, Eka Hotel Eldoret.

“We are happy to present Rop with this award because this tournament resonates with what we do. We also took part in the planting of trees at the club because this event greatly aligns with our values, which is to support sustainable actions on climate change,” Eka Hotel General Manager Kennedy Were told Standard Sports.

When asked how he managed to floor a large field of over 150 players to triumph in the high-profile golf event, 32-year-old Rop attributed his victory to dedicated practice at his home club over the week, which made his swings, putts and chips solid. “I swung very well today. I ensured everything was on the fairways. I was also relaxed and confident on the pitch; this contributed more to the birdies that I nailed,” he said.

The father of three is grateful to his wife, children and close golfing friends who have given him moral support in the game to ensure his tactics move a notch higher.

In his message to Standard Group PLC and Eka Hotel Eldoret, who have been great pillars in supporting the national golf series, Rop said that Standard Group is a giant media outlet which Kenyans should resonate with due to its pinnacle in news coverage.

“Eka Hotel Eldoret is also a hospitable entity, and their support for golf is such a significant growth,” Rop said.

Rop stated that the tournament, whose theme is ‘On the green course, for the green cause’, is an amazing idea that should be embraced by all corporates and like-minded sponsors to ensure its continuity in its support for sustainable actions on climate change. Following his sweet victory at the weekend, Rop, who doubles as the Cube Innovation Hub Founder and Board Member of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that he will return to the range for lengthy practices as he seeks to lower his handicap from the current 36 to a single digit. Rop says golf, as a sport, has benefited him in many ways, including amazing fitness levels and great connections that have helped him to expand his business ideas.