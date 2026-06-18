Excitement as Standard County Golf Classic returns to Eldoret

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Golfers Kaisjamal, Anika Patel, Faith Mburu and Philip Meli in the last held Standard County Golf Classic Toyrnament held at Eldoret Club Uasin Gishu county in 2025. [Peter Ochieng', Standard]

Over 200 golfers are sharpening their claws for the 2026 edition of Standard County Golf Classic set to return to par 71 Eldoret Club on Saturday.

As promised, talented Jesse Kipkorir is expected to defend the overall title he won last season when he fired 46 stableford points to floor a large field that combed the scenic fairways for glory.

The feat saw Kipkorir rewarded with a two-night stay for two at the scenic Ol Tukai Lodge in Amboseli courtesy of tournament perennial sponsors Eka Hotel Eldoret.

" I'll keep on pressing hard for the rest of the year, so as to have more medals in my cabinet. Next season (2026), I'll be here, God willing, to defend this precious title I have been awarded tonight," Kipkorir stated when he was rewarded with the glittering trophy June last year.

Wesley Kiprono is another past winner who is upping his game ahead of the Saturday’s ultimate showdown in the tournament themed 'On the green course, for the green cause' in support of sustainable actions on climate change.

Kiprono who is perfecting his grips and swings on the panoramic golf range is hopeful that lady luck will smile on him to reclaim his title this year.

Club captain Aron Kitur has been hitting the golf greens and fairways from Monday to be in tune with his inner self ahead of the showpiece.

The skipper is hopeful that the tournament will make an impact among the home players and visiting participants from other nearby golf clubs including Njoro, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nandi Bears, Kericho and even Nairobi.

Fomer double champion Anika Patel admitted that she will miss out this year due to work commitment that has put her out of the course for a while.