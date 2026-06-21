More than 5,500 cyclists expected for sixth Jubilee Live Free Race

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Jubilee Holdings marketing and communications manager Peter Kibe, Exigent logistics manager Grace Wambui and a biker Bullet Macharia during the launch of the 6th Jubilee Group Live Free race, on June 20, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

As dawn breaks over Nairobi on September 27, thousands of cyclists will gather at Uhuru Gardens, adjusting helmets, checking tyres and preparing for the long ride ahead. Some will be chasing victory. Others will be riding for fitness, friendship or simply the thrill of being part of something bigger than themselves.

What awaits them is not just another cycling event, but a movement that has steadily transformed how Kenyans view sport, health and mobility.

The sixth edition of the Jubilee Live Free Race is set to be the largest in its history, drawing more than 5,500 participants from across the country. The growing numbers tell a story of a cycling culture that is rapidly taking root in Kenya, bringing together professional athletes, weekend riders, families and corporate teams.

This year's event comes with significant changes designed to enhance the rider experience. For the first time, participants will race along a redesigned route on the Southern Bypass, offering a fresh challenge and smoother competition. Organisers have also revamped the flagship 72-kilometre category, reducing the number of laps required to complete the race and creating a more seamless experience for riders.

The transformation of the event mirrors the evolution of cycling itself in Kenya. Once viewed primarily as a means of transport, bicycles are increasingly becoming tools for fitness, recreation and community engagement.

For Jubilee Insurance, whose sponsorship has grown to Sh25 million this year, the race represents more than a sporting competition. It is an opportunity to champion healthier lifestyles, social inclusion and financial wellbeing.

"We have witnessed the evolution of the Jubilee Live Free Race into a powerful movement that promotes cycling and community engagement across East Africa," says Caroline Ndungu, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Jubilee Insurance.

The race's inclusive nature remains one of its defining features. Participants of different ages and abilities will have an opportunity to compete through categories that include the 72-kilometre main race, team race, para-cycling events, the Black Mamba category, a 20-kilometre family fun ride and a two-kilometer kiddies race.

Such diversity has helped broaden cycling's appeal beyond elite athletes, creating an environment where seasoned competitors ride alongside first-time cyclists and families seeking an active day outdoors.

Safety remains a key priority. Organisers have enhanced rider support with medical response teams, mobile bike repair units, hydration stations and comprehensive route marshalling. Participants will also benefit from outpatient medical cover for race-related injuries throughout the event.

Over the years, the platform has become a vehicle for social change, supporting the provision of prosthetic limbs for children living with amputations and promoting environmental conservation through food tower initiatives in schools. These efforts have strengthened the event's identity as a community-driven movement rather than simply a sporting fixture.

According to Grand Nairobi Bike Race Director Desmond Momanyi, the growth of cycling signals a wider shift in Kenyan society.

"The future of cycling in Kenya is incredibly exciting. What we are seeing today is the foundation of a movement that can transform how people think about sport, wellness and mobility," he said.

Indeed, across Nairobi and other urban centres, cycling clubs continue to flourish, recreational rides attract growing numbers, and more people are embracing bicycles as part of everyday life. What was once a niche activity is steadily becoming a lifestyle.

With a Sh4 million prize pool awaiting winners and registrations already underway, anticipation is building for what promises to be the biggest edition of the race yet.

But perhaps the true measure of success will not be found at the finish line.

It will be seen in the thousands of riders who take to the roads, united by a shared belief that cycling can inspire healthier lives, stronger communities and a more sustainable future for generations to come.