Preparations for second edition of 'Run 4 Seniors' in top gear

Audio By Vocalize

Participants during the mock run at Karura Forest. [Courtesy]

Preparations for the second edition of Run 4 Seniors are gathering pace after Mama Ibado Charity (MIC) held a successful mock run at Karura Forest.

The mock run brought together sponsors, partners, volunteers and fitness enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to test race logistics, participant experience, safety measures and route preparedness ahead of the main event, scheduled for July 18, 2025.

Run 4 Seniors Chairman Moses Mwangi expressed gratitude to sponsors and partners whose support has been instrumental in the success of the initiative.

"Today's mock run demonstrates that we are fully prepared to host a successful, safe and impactful event. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm we have witnessed so far and would like to invite more Kenyans, corporates, institutions and community groups to register and participate. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our seniors," said Mwangi.

“We continue to rally support from the private sector, development partners and the public to strengthen programmes that address the needs of elderly persons, particularly those facing social and economic vulnerabilities,” he added.

The Run 4 Seniors seeks to raise awareness and mobilise support for vulnerable senior citizens while promoting healthy lifestyles and active ageing.

KCB Foundation Director, Mendi Njonjo underscored the importance of collective action in supporting the elderly, noting that senior citizens remain an integral part of society and deserve care, dignity and inclusion.

"Our senior citizens have contributed immensely to building our communities and our nation. It is therefore our collective responsibility to ensure they continue to live with dignity, respect and access to the support they need," said Njonjo.

"Initiatives such as Run 4 Seniors provide a powerful platform for bringing together individuals, corporates and institutions to support a worthy cause. We encourage more Kenyans to join this movement and help create a society where no senior citizen is left behind," she added.

The second edition of the run is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the country, building on the success of the inaugural event, which received overwhelming public support and participation.

This year’s event will feature 5km, 10km and 15km race categories, alongside wellness and awareness campaigns designed to champion healthy ageing, dignity and social inclusion for senior citizens.