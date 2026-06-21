Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Japan stroll to victory over Tunisia in World Cup's 1,000th game

By AFP | Jun. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tunisia's forward #07 Elias Achouri controls the ball followed by Japan's defender #21 Hiroki Ito and Japan's forward #17 Yuito Suzuki during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 20, 2026. [AFP]

Japan marked the 1,000th game in the history of the World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday to close in on a place in the last 32.

Ayase Ueda scored twice while Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito were also on target as the Asian giants joined the Netherlands on four points at the top of Group F.

Tunisia, who were thumped 5-1 by Sweden in their first game of the tournament, can no longer hope for a place in the knockout rounds. The Blue Samurai, who held the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their Group F opener, were always in control against Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium.

The result marked a losing start for new Tunisia manager Herve Renard, who was hastily appointed to take over the World Cup campaign after predecessor Sabri Lamouchi was sacked in the wake of the Sweden drubbing.

But Renard's team never looked like threatening a technically superior Japanese side that were quickly into their trademark, smooth passing game.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after just four minutes, finishing from close range after deft interplay from Ao Tanaka and Keito Nakamura. The Japanese almost scored again moments later, with only a desperate goalline clearance from Dylan Bronn denying the Asian giants a second goal.

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen was also working overtime, and had to claw away a shot that just went agonisingly short of crossing the goalline.

Japan though finally added to their tally in the 31st minute, with striker Ueda taking advantage of some hesitant Tunisian defending to surge forward and thunder a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The rout continued in the second half, with Junya Ito latching onto a brilliant through ball to calmly finish on 69 minutes before Ueda scored again with a looping header in the 83rd minute.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

2026 Fifa World Cup World Cup 2026 World Cup Tunisia Vs Japan
.

Latest Stories

To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
Rift Valley
By Caroline Chebet
4 hrs ago
In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
Taita Taveta Sh11 billion steel plant to unlock its iron ore sector
Coast
By Renson Mnyamwezi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
In six months: How Ruto's deadlines have failed to match delivery
Father's Day: Men speak out on 'silent crisis' of neglect, pressure
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
Father's Day: Men speak out on 'silent crisis' of neglect, pressure
49 Kenyans killed by police this year, lobby group reveals
By Antony Gitonga 4 hrs ago
49 Kenyans killed by police this year, lobby group reveals
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
By Caroline Chebet 4 hrs ago
To eat or not to eat? The science and politics of Lake Nakuru fish
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved