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Kenya names big shots in team for Commonwealth Games

By Stephen Rutto | Jun. 21, 2026
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Team Kenya selected after the National Athletics Championships and Trials for Commonwealth Games at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on June 20, 2026.
[Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya has named a team of decorated athletes for the 2026  Commonwealth Games set for July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Kenyan cast was selected yesterday after three days of thrilling action in Nairobi.

Big shots, among them world champions, continental firsts and Commonwealth medalists booked their tickets to Scotland in tough national athletics championships which served as trials for the quadrennial showpiece.

In the men’s 800m for instance, two-time Commonwealth champion  Wyclife Kinyamal pulled all stops in his bid for a three-peat in Glasgow.

Kinyamal heads to Glasgow as one of the most decorated in Commonwealth arenas after his stunning titles in Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

At the trials, he edged African champion Kelvin Loti in a powerful finish, punching his ticket to the Commonwealth Games and claiming the national title.

He is in the country’s men’s 800m squad alongside Loti and Nicholas Kiplagat.

Kinyamal ran 1:44.58 while Loti finished second at 1:44.62. ‎ Kiplagat closed the podium places in1:45.18 to also book his place to the July/August Games. He said his training was derailed by back pains.

‎”I haven’t trained for two weeks because I had a back problem. I came into the trials with that same problem, and I was just testing my strength. I am happy that I was still able to win the race. The competition was tough, but I persevered and was able to finish first. I am happy about that,” said Kinyamal, who is expected to carry the hopes of a country yearning for medals.

In the women’s 800m, world champion Lilian Odira confirmed her mission to continue making history this season.

Odira will be looking to add another medal to her cabinet as she set sights on powering to another crown in Glasgow.

Yesterday, ‎Odira ran a mouthwatering race at the Nyayo National Stadium and crossed the finish line in 2:00.44 ahead of Naomi Korir (2:01.13)  who has represented in two world indoor championships (2022 and 2024) and at the 2023 World Championships.

Her victory makes her a three-time back-to-back national champion.

‎”I feel so great. I am honoured and happy to have won a third straight title. The competition was very stiff. I came in knowing the quality of the field. I had to get my tactics right because I wanted to defend my title,” the reigning world champion said.

She is expected to anchor world Under-20 champion Sarah Moraa who timed 2:02.36 and Mweni Kalimi who finished third in 2:03.24.

‎Odira said she is heading to the drawing board with her coach to design a winning tactic for the upcoming Games.

“My aim was to make the team. Going forward, I am going to work with my coach because the Commonwealth Games will have so many strong women. The aim is to go and chase a medal, and I hope I get it,” she said.

She added: “From here, I am heading to Eugene for the Prefontaine Classic.”

Other big names in team Kenya to Glasgow include defending champion Ferdinand Omanyala, who will have the company of Mark Otieno and Meshack Babu in the men’s 100m.

Also named in the team are sprinters Mercy Oketch, Mercy Chebet and Nancy Jepkosgei, who will fly the country’s colors in the women’s 400m.

Athletics stars such as world bronze medallist Edmund Serem, former world Under-20 bronze medallist Simon Koech and former world Under-20 silver medallist Leonard Bett will be representing Kenya in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase while world champion Faith Cherotich and Celestine Biwott will be expected to compete in the women’s category.

Others include 5,000m stars like world Under-20 champion Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, Mathew Kipsang and Cornelius Kemboi in the men’s 12.5-lap race.

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Related Topics

Lilian Odira Commonwealth Champion Kenya Athletics Glasgow 2026 Wyclife Kinyamal 800m Trials Commonwealth Games Kenya Team
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