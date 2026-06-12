How Wanyonyi secured first DL podium finish as a father

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 20, 2025. [AFP]

World 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered his first Diamond League podium position in Oslo, Norway, as a father.

Wanyonyi, the reigning Olympic champion, placed second in a hotly contested 800m race on Wednesday night.

He was edged by American youngster Cooper Lutkenhaus in the race that ended in a photo finish.

But Wanyonyi was running the race with pride. It was his first competition after becoming a father following the birth of his daughter, Noela, after the Rabat meet.

He had revealed before the Oslo Diamond League that he returned home from the Rabat meet on May 31, only to be met with the surprise of their new baby.

“I can say I’m so happy. I was planning to compete at the Stockholm Diamond League, but when I went back home from Rabat, I realised that my wife had delivered a firstborn to me,” Wanyonyi said on Tuesday, just hours before the Thursday meet.

The Oslo 800m battle was between Wanyonyi, the world and Olympic champion and Lutkenhaus, a world indoor champion, and the American, who is aged 17, claimed victory.

Lutkenhaus stormed to a world-leading PB of 1:42.08 to narrowly miss the meeting record of 1:42.04 set by world record-holder David Rudisha in 2010. Wanyonyi timed 1:42.09, season best.

“Actually, I feel so happy to run. My daughter is watching me,” said Wanyonyi.

He said he has set his sights on the Monaco Diamond League meet, which is set for July 10.

“I am planning to go home tomorrow to train for the next race in Monaco and to enjoy some time with my family. Even my coach told me, " Remember that your daughter is watching you now. Her name is Noela.”

“Lutkenhaus is in good shape. I started the race in front, and after 600 meters to go, I tried to see who was coming to push me,” Wanyonyi said.