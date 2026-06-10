Somalia backs referee after he is denied entry to US

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Equatorial Guinea's midfielder, Fede Bikoro speaks with Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match.[AFP]

Somalia on Tuesday defended award-winning referee Omar Artan after he was denied entry to the United States and prevented from becoming the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

Somalia's Ministry of Sports expressed "deep regret" over Artan's denial of entry, saying that despite diplomatic engagement with US authorities and world football's governing body FIFA, it was "not possible to achieve a positive outcome".

A US State Department official told AFP late Tuesday that the referee was "associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations", therefore "making the traveller ineligible for admission to the United States".

Artan, who in 2025 was named men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

FIFA then confirmed that he would no longer be part of the quadrennial football extravaganza set to start on Thursday.

Artan's appointment to the 52-strong roster of referees for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States had been a huge source of pride for his compatriots.

Somalia's president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said in April that he was "a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis".

A spokesperson for the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Artan was denied entry following a routine inspection.

Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump's administration as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

A CAF source told AFP the continental body could not intervene in the decision by the US, adding: "We certainly feel sorry for Artan."

Somalia reaffirmed "its unwavering support" for the referee, adding it "has full confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and continued contribution to the advancement of football both in Somalia and internationally".

"Artan represents the very best of Somali talent," the Ministry of Sports statement said.

Dream crushed

Artan said in an interview with the New York Times that the "biggest dream of my life" had been ripped away.

"I am very, very disappointed," he said from Istanbul, where he returned after being turned back in Miami.

"I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."

Artan said he was subjected to an 11-hour interview with border officials and then taken to a separate holding cell where he was detained for several further hours before being put on a flight back to Turkey.

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," he added, an assertion confirmed to AFP by a Somali government advisor.

Artan's rejection has sparked outrage at home.

Former Somali prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire said he was "deeply disappointed" and assured Artan that "Africa and the world stand with you".

"He represents not only Somalia, but also the aspirations of millions of young Africans who believe excellence should be recognised on the world stage," Khaire wrote on X.

Ex-Somali government minister Abdirashid Hashi called on FIFA to stand with Artan, saying, "Football is supposed to unite people, not exclude".

He "should be judged by his merit and professionalism, not by the passport he carries", Hashi added, describing the move as a "political decision" by the United States.

Hashi suggested that FIFA could have allowed the referee to take charge of World Cup games in the two other countries hosting games.

"I hope Canada and Mexico issue visas to Artan. There is no reason a referee denied entry to one host country cannot still contribute to a World Cup being hosted across three countries," he said.